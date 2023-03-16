A 24-year-old Elizabeth City man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury found him guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder.

Brandon Kason Boyd, 24, was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in the Oct. 18, 2020, shooting death of Kaleb Mathais Bilger, 20. A Pasquo-tank Superior Court jury found Boyd guilty on the third and final day of his trial, which was presided over by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry R. Tillett.