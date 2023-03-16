A 24-year-old Elizabeth City man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury found him guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder.
Brandon Kason Boyd, 24, was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in the Oct. 18, 2020, shooting death of Kaleb Mathais Bilger, 20. A Pasquo-tank Superior Court jury found Boyd guilty on the third and final day of his trial, which was presided over by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry R. Tillett.
The panel of 10 white and two Black jurors also found Boyd guilty of two additional felony charges: interfering with an electronic monitoring device and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Tillett sentenced Boyd to serve consecutive sentences for each of the three charges: 8-19 months for the electronic monitoring device offense, another 14-26 months for the weapon possession offense, and life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1st degree murder conviction.
Tillett also ordered that those sentences not begin until Boyd completes the remainder of his 13-25 month sentence for a February 2020 felony conviction for common law robbery. For that conviction, Boyd had been ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of probation, but he violated those terms when he removed the monitor from around his ankle on Oct. 18, 2020.
Boyd, 21 at the time of his arrest, was represented by defense attorney Robert Slaughter III. He declined to testify in his own defense.
District Attorney Jeff Cruden and Assistant District Attorney Monique Ferebee prosecuted the case for the state.
Cruden commented on the outcome of the trial in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
“The victim, Kaleb Mathais Bilger, 20, and the defendant were first cousins and had grown up together,” Cruden said. “As you can imagine, the family is devastated by this senseless act of violence, which according to the evidence, was over a relatively small debt.”
The small debt that Cruden was referring to was $800 that, according to testimony, Boyd had lost in a marijuana deal gone bad.
“Kaleb Bilger was not killed,” Cruden said during closing arguments. “He was executed.”
Elizabeth City police issued warrants for Boyd’s arrest after Bilger’s body was discovered in a vehicle parked on Tatem Lane on the afternoon of Oct. 18, 2020. Bilger’s shooting death was linked to an incident that occurred earlier that day outside an apartment at River’s Landing. The apartment complex, formerly known as Herrington Village, is located at 1699 Weeksville Road near Elizabeth City State University.
A witness to Bilger’s shooting, Justin Wilson, testified in the case on Tuesday. He told the court that he had been friends with Boyd and Bilger for years. He described Boyd as a brother to him and said Boyd and Bilger were cousins.
According to Wilson, Boyd shot Bilger over a failed drug deal. Bilger was supposed to travel to California to purchase marijuana to bring back to Elizabeth City, and Boyd had “thrown in,” or contributed, $800 as part of the payment for the drugs, Wilson testified. When Bilger returned from California without the drugs Boyd grew angry over losing his money, Wilson said.
Wilson testified that on Oct. 18, 2020, he and Boyd and one other man were standing outside Wilson’s River’s Landing apartment when Bilger pulled up driving a black Nissan vehicle.
Boyd began questioning Bilger about his money, demanding to know when he was going to get it back, Wilson testified. Bilger told Boyd he’d have to wait because he had lost $50,000 in the deal gone wrong.
According to Wilson, he could tell Boyd was angry by his facial expressions and tone of voice. Wilson said Boyd told him he was going home to remove the ankle monitor, but Wilson told the court he thought Boyd was going home to cool off and wouldn’t return.
Several minutes later, however, Boyd and another man arrived in a gray Honda Accord. Boyd got out of the passenger seat and while approaching Bilger pulled a handgun from the waistband of his pants, Wilson testified. He pointed the gun at Bilger and again asked about his $800.
Wilson, who by now was watching from the upstairs landing of a nearby apartment unit, testified Bilger walked past Boyd and toward the unit stairwell. Bilger had tears on his face, Wilson said.
Boyd followed Bilger around the corner and fired five to six shots at Bilger, Wilson testified.
Wilson said he and another man retreated inside the doorway of an apartment when the shooting began. He said when he went to the stairwell Bilger was not there and that Boyd and the driver of the Honda Accord also were gone. The Nissan that Bilger had been driving was still parked outside the apartment unit.
Though warrants were issued for Boyd in October 2020, he was not apprehended until the following month.
In November 2020, police announced that Boyd had been apprehended in the town of Valhalla, in Westchester County, New York. Boyd was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and the New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force, police said at the time.
On Wednesday, Elizabeth City Police Detective Tashari Freshwater, who investigated Bilger’s murder, testified that on Nov. 11, 2020, she and two fellow ECPD investigators traveled to Valhalla, New York, to pick up Boyd and transport him to Albemarle District Jail in Elizabeth City.
Also on Wednesday, Elizabeth City Police Crime Scene Investigator Brandon Knowles testified he collected 10 .22 caliber shells from the scene of the shooting. He also said while searching Boyd’s bedroom at his residence in the 1300 block of Moore Street he discovered an empty case used to store a Glock handgun and additional .22 caliber ammunition.
Following Knowles on the witness stand was Agent Jessica Pappas, a veteran forensic scientist and firearms specialist for the N.C. state crime lab in Raleigh. Pappas answered questions about the spent shell casings that Knowles had submitted to her lab. Pappas said her examination of the shells determined that all 10 had been fired from the same weapon. Cruden said during his closing argument that the handgun used in the shooting has never been recovered by police.
An Elizabeth City police patrol officer testified on Tuesday that at around 2:05 p.m. on the day of the shooting he responded to a report of a gray Honda Accord parked on Tatem Lane. Inside the Honda he discovered a young Black man in the passenger seat. The man, later identified as Bilger, was determined by Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services personnel to be deceased, the officer said.
The officer testified when he was released from the Tatem Lane scene he joined other officers and investigators at Boyd’s residence on Moore Street. That is where police and probation officers were focused on finding Boyd’s electronic ankle monitor that they believed he had removed by force.
The officer who first responded to Tatem Lane said in his earlier statement that at around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2020, he climbed a ladder to the roof of the Moore Street home, where he discovered the destroyed electronic monitor.