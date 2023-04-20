An engineer, African Methodist Episcopal Church minister and former president of Alabama State University will be the keynote speaker at Elizabeth City State University’s 176th commencement in May.
Gwendolyn E. Boyd will address an estimated 243 graduates at ECSU’s spring graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 6. The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. in the R.L. Vaughan Center on campus.
ECSU's 176th commencement will include recognition of the Bearer of the Mace and Bearer of the Shield recipients.
The Bearer of the Mace is presented to the student who entered ECSU as a first-time freshman and achieved the highest cumulative grade point average in their graduating class.
The Bearer of the Shield is presented to the student who entered ECSU as a transfer student and achieved the highest cumulative GPA in their graduating class.
ECSU officials also will present the 2023 University of North Carolina Board of Governors Award for Teaching Excellence.
The 176th commencement will be preceded by a U.S. Army ROTC commissioning ceremony on Friday, May 5, when three ECSU Army cadets are commissioned as second lieutenants. The service starts at 10:30 a.m. in the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center.
Both the commissioning and graduation ceremonies will be streamed live via ECSU’s YouTube channel.
Boyd's commencement speech will be her second at ECSU. She was also speaker at ECSU's Founders Day Convocation in March 2019.
Boyd graduated from Alabama State University with academic honors with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, and a double minor in physics and music. She attended graduate school at Yale University, where she earned a master’s degree in mechanical engineering.
Her professional career included working more than 30 years at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland. Boyd also holds a master’s of divinity and a doctorate of ministry from Howard University. She is a minister in the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
From 2014-17 Boyd served as the 14th and first female president of Alabama State University.
In March 2009, Boyd was nominated by former President Barack Obama and received U.S. Senate confirmation as a trusted to the Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation. In January 2014, Obama appointed Boyd to the President’s Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for African Americans.