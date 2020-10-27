The boyfriend of a Dare County woman who died from a blow to the head is in custody in Maine facing murder charges in North Carolina.
District Attorney Andrew Womble said in a press release Monday that John Curtis Tolson was indicted by a Dare County grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of LeeAnn Fletcher.
Tolson was served the warrant and taken into custody without incident by police in Bangor, Maine, Womble said. Dare County’s next session of Superior Court is scheduled for Nov. 30, he said.
The Virginian-Pilot reported earlier this month that Fletcher, 38, of Kitty Hawk, was found unresponsive in her home in July. There were blood stains in several rooms. And the mother of two died three days later.
How her head was struck was “undetermined,” according to a report from the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner obtained by The Virginian-Pilot.
Fletcher’s family members said they suspected foul play. Trisha Cahoon, her cousin, said, “LeeAnn died because she was murdered.”
Cahoon started a social media campaign called “Justice for LeeAnn.”
Earlier his month, Womble had said his office was “reviewing the autopsy along with the other evidence in this case to determine whether or not to bring charges.”
Tolson was named early by police as a person of interest in Fletcher’s death, The Virginian-Pilot reported.