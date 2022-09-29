Following her retirement, Debra Boyle discovered she didn’t want to limit herself to fulfilling personal pursuits. Like many retirees, Boyle wanted to maintain her social skills and remain active.

A former teacher, she had always enjoyed working with kids. So volunteering with the Edenton unit of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle seemed to fit the bill. Little did she know, the skills she honed as a teacher would prove useful in her volunteer role.


Want to know about the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle? Contact Elizabeth Mitchell, executive director, at ejmitchell@bgc-albemarle.org or call 252-335-5276.