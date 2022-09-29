Cloudy and windy. High near 70F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Debra Boyle, a retired art teacher, volunteers at the Edenton Unit of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle. She helped club members grow a community garden and then led an effort to have members paint a mural featuring things they saw growing in the garden.
Retired art teacher Brenda Doyle, a volunteer with the Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle, helped youth enrolled in the club's Edenton unit paint this mural at the club's facility at 824 N. Oakum St., Edenton.
Following her retirement, Debra Boyle discovered she didn’t want to limit herself to fulfilling personal pursuits. Like many retirees, Boyle wanted to maintain her social skills and remain active.
A former teacher, she had always enjoyed working with kids. So volunteering with the Edenton unit of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle seemed to fit the bill. Little did she know, the skills she honed as a teacher would prove useful in her volunteer role.
The Boys & Girls Clubs’ mission to help youngsters achieve academic success, build character and leadership skills, and live a healthy lifestyle are goals very familiar to the retired educator. So one day a week, Boyle visits the Edenton unit of the Boys & Girls Clubs on Oakum Street to assist in any way she can.
Some kids simply need a warm greeting. Others enjoy reflecting on their day with a caring adult. Since the kids come to the Boys & Girls Clubs seeking adventure and neighborly competition, they arrive eager to learn. Find an outdoor lesson that’s steeped with the element of surprise and Boyle believes you’ve just hit the bull’s-eye.
Over the summer, Boyle joined fellow volunteers, staff, master gardeners and club members to grow a community garden. The fruits of their labors — tomatoes, egg plants, onion, squash and herbs rising into view overnight — took the kids’ minds off the insects crawling and flying nearby. Foods the kids were used to seeing stocked on grocery store shelves sprouted in raised garden beds just behind the Boys & Girls Club facility.
The Boys and Girls Club staff distributed the veggies to College of The Albemarle-Chowan’s culinary school, area citizens and the kids themselves.
After seeing the positive impression the garden made on club members, Boyle decided to expand the garden project. As a former art teacher, Boyle knows how easy ordinary life experiences can churn the wheels of creativity for a budding artist. The Boys & Girls Club’s eight-week camp this summer provided just the right amount of time to undertake a youth mural project.
“That garden gave me an idea for the mural, an art project that I could divide among the kids by age groups,” Boyle said. “They drew some of the items they saw growing in the garden on their mural.”
Other kids added birds, bugs, butterflies and ants while older club members completed botanical drawings, she said.
“We did the work on paper inside the building so they weren’t painting on an outdoor wall during the hot summer days,” Boyle said.
Students now arriving for fall instruction grin when zipping past the mural on the club’s building at 824 N. Oakum St., Edenton.
Boyle smiles when she reflects on the productive summer they had. She’s glad they discovered what has always motivated painters to stroke paint across a canvas — some facet of daily life that’s within plain view.
Thanks to the growing popularity of murals, Boyle said club members may participate in a larger mural project in the future. One booming art project has a way of spawning another.
Boyle treasures the time she spends volunteering at the club.
“Volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club each week allows relationships to grow between the kids, the staff and even parents,” she said.
What tips would she offer other prospective volunteers?
“I think that the most important thing I do is to be an encourager to everyone there. Volunteering has opened me up to new ways of seeing the world through their eyes,” Boyle said.
Want to know about the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle? Contact Elizabeth Mitchell, executive director, at ejmitchell@bgc-albemarle.org or call 252-335-5276.