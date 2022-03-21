The Elizabeth City Boys & Girls Club has found its forever home.
Albemarle Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Elizabeth Mitchell said Monday that the organization recently purchased the former Das Danmine Family Fun Center at 108 East Ward Street to use as its new location.
The Boys & Girls Club purchased the a 6,800-square-foot building and 2.35-acre site near the Knobbs Creek Recreation Center for $460,000. The club hopes to move in around June 15.
Mitchell said the Boy & Girls Club has been looking for a permanent home for a number of years.
“We are just so excited to have a permanent home,” Mitchell said. “It seems we have moved every five years for the last 25 years.’’
Towne Bank recently gave the Boys & Girls Club $50,000 to help with the purchase price. The county also recently gave $150,000 to the organization, which was a lease buyout from its former location at Elizabeth City Middle School. The county sold the former school building in January to J.D. Lewis Construction, which is converting the site into market-rate apartments.
In addition, the city gave the Boys & Girls Club $50,000 this fiscal year and allocated another $50,000 each of the next two fiscal years — for a total of $150,000 — to help with the purchase.
“We are in the city budget the next two years for that amount,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said that the building it’s buying off Ward Street needs a little work, with replacing the floor likely the most expensive fix.
“We don’t have an estimate yet on how much that will cost but we hope to get that number by the first part of next week,” Mitchell said. “It doesn’t need much work. It’s an ideal layout. We just want to do some updates in terms of painting. The floor does need some work.’’
Plans call for building a gym on the site in the future that would most likely be funded through a fundraising campaign. The new facility has an outdoor basketball court.
“We are basically waiting to get the (cost) numbers for the gym and see how much all that is going to be,” Mitchell said. “We have room to grow and we hope to one day add an indoor gymnasium.”
The new facility also comes with a kitchen that will allow the Boys & Girls Club to serve its own meals for the first time. The organization has in the past partnered with Food Bank of the Albemarle to provide snacks for children it its after-school program and with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools for breakfasts and lunches during the summer.
“One thing this facility will allow us to do that we haven’t been able to do before is to serve dinner to our kids,” Mitchell said. “This facility will provide the ability to give dinner to our after-school program.”
Boys & Girls Club Board member Alex Rich described the purchase of the property as “exciting” for the organization.
“It has everything that we need,” Rich said.
The Boys & Girls Club is currently using the former DayBreak Adult Day Care building at the Edgewood Center. The county owns the building and is not charging the organization for the space.
But the Boys & Girls Club can only use the space until June because the county plans to move its Public Defender’s Office into the location after renovations are complete.
Mitchell hopes the Boys & Girls Club can move into its new location in time for its summer program that starts on June 15.
“We are going to be flexible with them,” said County Manager Sparty Hammett on a final moveout day for the Boys & Girls Club.
The Boys & Girls vacated its previous location last summer at the former Elizabeth City Middle School because of a leaky roof and air conditioning issues. The move came four months earlier than planned.
The county used $150,000 of the sales proceeds to give to the Boys & Girls Club for the lease buyout.
The Edgewood space is about half the size of the club’s former middle school site but Mitchell said it accommodates the 55 children that, on average, come to the Boys & Girls Club each afternoon. Prior to COVID, the club’s average daily attendance was around 150 children.
The new location will allow the Boys & Girls Club to more than double the number of children it currently serves, Mitchell said.
“This is a huge move for us, from a strip mall to a standalone building with room to grow,” Mitchell said.