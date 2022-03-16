Kathy Rawls may be the first woman to head the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, but the Bertie native says other women who served in DMF helped paved her way to lead the agency.
Rawls discussed her career rise through the ranks of the state agency as part of the Museum of the Albemarle’s “Women Breaking Barriers in Northeastern North Carolina” History for Lunch series on Wednesday.
Rawls, who was born and raised in Windsor, credited two former long-time DMF employees — Sara Winslow and Katy West — as being mentors in her rise to become the first woman to lead the agency since its formation in the late 1920s. She also noted that many of the other key leadership positions in the division are currently filled by women.
“The history of the division is littered with barrier-breaking women,” Rawls said. “They came long before me and I pay tribute to them.”
Except for a brief stint as the owner and operator of a charter fishing boat, Rawls has been with DMF since shortly after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in 1989.
Rawls began her career at the Division of Marine Fisheries in 1990 as a river herring technician, a position she held for three years before leaving for a short time.
Rawls returned to the division in 1999, working as a technician on a striped bass project before working her way up to biologist supervisor, a position she held for eight years until May 2011.
Rawls was then promoted to manager of DMF’s Northern District, which is based in Elizabeth City. She became Fisheries Management Section chief in April 2014 before becoming the DMF’s director.
Winslow worked for DMF from 1979 to 2011 and was Rawls’ supervisor from 1990 until she retired in 2011. Rawls said she learned her work ethic from her parents but that Winslow helped her learn what she needed to advance up ranks of the agency.
“(Winslow) is the one person that has had the biggest impact on my career,” Rawls said. “(Winslow) really showed me the ropes. But most importantly she mentored me, she educated me and she cheered me on every step of the way. She wanted me to succeed.”
Rawls added that Winslow still takes her phone calls and answers her text message when she has a question about the division.
“(Winslow) passes her knowledge on to me,” Rawls said. “I am grateful for her guidance even to this day.”
West worked for DMF for 43 years before retiring last year as the Northern District manager. West created the division’s commercial and recreational statistics program and the biological data base during her long career.
“We still use that in some form or fashion today,’’ Rawls said. “It houses millions of our data records.’’
Rawls was West’s boss from 2014 to 2021. She said she leaned heavily on West’s institutional knowledge of the division during that time.
“The fact that she started to work at the Division of Marine Fisheries when I was 11 was never lost on me,” Rawls said. “If you were lucky enough to get time with her and go over things, you were lucky. Staff still relies on her today for various questions.’’
DMF is one of 11 divisions in the state’s Department of Environmental Quality and Rawls oversees almost 300 employees and a budget of $33.5 million. Rawls pointed out that the Secretary of NCDEQ — Elizabeth Biser — is also the first woman to hold that position after being appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper last June.
But Rawls said the DMF’s budget has been reduced over the years.
“It’s probably dwindled 50 percent over the last 15 years,” Rawls said. “This is certainly one of the struggles of the Division of Marine Fisheries.’’
Rawls believes the future of commercial and recreational fishing is bright in the state and that it is a topic that is often discussed at the agency.
“The future of our fisheries is promising and I really believe that,” Rawls said. “With proper management this state, and the estuaries that we have, we are a prime location for sustainable fisheries. That is the direction we are headed, trying to head.’’