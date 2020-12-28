Bridge lane closed

Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Mayor Calls for Action Against Councilman
- Hospital vaccinates 30 against COVID
- Improvements in the works for North Edenton neighborhood
- Edenton's John A. Holmes LB Teddy Wilson selected to Shrine Bowl of Carolinas North Carolina all-star football team
- 'Hope for the future': COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Pasquotank
- Tarboro man faces kidnapping other charges
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
- Collision on US 17 sends 5 to hospitals
- ARHS reports 8 more COVID deaths, including person between ages 25 and 49
- Arrests made in kidnapping and rape case