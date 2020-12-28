Bridge lane closed

An Elizabeth City police officer (right) directs traffic at Elizabeth and Poindexter streets, Monday evening. The eastbound lane going onto the bridge toward the Camden Causeway was closed. The lane was reopened to traffic by around 5 p.m. The matter had been reported to N.C. Department of Transportation, according to emergency management officials. No other information was available Monday afternoon.

 Chris Day/The daily advance