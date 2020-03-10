A man out on bond awaiting trial on second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of an Elizabeth City man last fall is back in jail facing new charges.
Curtis Donnell Brinkley, 38, whose last known address was the 1500 block of Herrington Road, was arrested Monday after being served true bill indictments for possession of a firearm by felon and being a habitual felon, Sgt. Latoya Flanigan of the Elizabeth City Police Department said. Brinkley was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $70,000 secured bond.
Brinkley was originally arrested and charged with murder in the Oct. 5 shooting death of Eric Eugene Johnson Sr.
According to police, officers responded to the 900 block of Hunter Street after receiving a report that a person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound. A police incident report stated Johnson had been shot once in the chest.
Johnson, whose last known address was the 1200 block of Newport Avenue, was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he died, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
Police identified Brinkley at the time as a person of interest in Johnson’s shooting death. He was later arrested and charged with Johnson’s murder.
According to Flanigan, Brinkley has a number of previous arrests. He was charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property in 2017; engaging in a simple affray in 2014; simple possession of marijuana in 2013; possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance in 2005; and resisting a public officer, breaking and entering, and injury to personal property in 2003.
He also was arrested and charged in 2002 with felony possession of Schedule II of a controlled substance, resisting a public officer, assault on a government official, simple possession of marijuana, second-degree trespassing, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; possession of a stolen motor vehicle in 2001; and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, resisting public officer, and simple possession of marijuana in 2000.
Brinkley’s court date will be set by the Pasquotank County Superior Court, Flanigan said.