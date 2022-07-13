CAMDEN — Her name won’t appear on the Nov. 8 election ballot, but Karla Evans Brooks is hoping enough Camden voters will write it in to elect her clerk of Superior Court.
Brooks, 60, announced her candidacy as a write-in candidate for the clerk’s job on Monday. Brooks garnered more than the mandatory amount of signatures — 100 — needed to be eligible for the November election as a write-in candidate, said Elaine Best, Camden’s elections director.
Brooks has worked nearly 25 years in the Camden Clerk’s Office and is a lifelong resident of Camden County, said Lisa L. Brown, a local real estate broker and Brooks’ campaign treasurer.
“I could never imagine myself as a politician,” Brooks said in a news release. “But my dedication and love for this office cannot be matched. For years I kept my head down and just worked. I was a single mother; I had children to raise and bills to pay. I needed this job and did not want to make waves if I questioned leadership in years prior.”
Brooks, who is an assistant clerk, said she supported current Camden Clerk of Court James Midgett in the May 17 Republican primary. Midgett, who had been appointed to the job, lost his bid for election to fellow Republican Jennifer Gray, a former assistant clerk in the office.
“I changed my (voter) affiliation to unaffiliated, so that I could vote for James Midgett; encouraged many others to do so and spent countless hours campaigning on his behalf,” Brooks, a former registered Democrat, said. “When James lost the race by only 88 votes, I was shocked and upset.”
Gray defeated Midgett 841 votes to 753, or 52.6% to 47.3%.
Reached Monday, Gray recalled working alongside Brooks in the clerk’s office and wished her luck in the upcoming November election.
“I have been made aware of Ms. Brooks eligibility as a write-in candidate for the Clerk of Superior Court for Camden County in November,” Gray said in an email. “I had the pleasure of working with Karla for 12 years while serving as the assistant clerk in a position of support for her in the role as deputy clerk.
“I wish her the best of luck with her campaign and am confident that our previous working relationship will foster a more civil tone during this election cycle,” Gray continued. “I am prepared to continue with my campaign as I did in the primary.”
Midgett said he is reciprocating the support Brooks gave him in May.
“I support her 100 percent,” he said Tuesday.
According to Brooks, she is the longest-serving employee in the clerk’s office and she views Midgett’s narrow loss as a positive for her chances.
“With James losing by such a small margin, it gave me the confidence to toss my own hat in the ring,” she said.
Gray’s name will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as running unopposed for clerk of Superior Court. A separate line will be provided for voters who choose to write in Brooks’ name for the post. The winner of the Nov. 8 election will take over as clerk from Midgett in early December.
Brooks has a campaign page on Facebook at facebook.com/thewriteclerkforCamden/.