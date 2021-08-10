HERTFORD — Connie Brothers told Hertford Town Council Monday that she has contacted an attorney to explore possible legal action against Councilman Quentin Jackson or others involved in the release of utility billing information related to her home.
Jackson discussed Brothers’ utility account history during a July 22 hearing held by the Perquimans County Board of Elections to consider the councilman’s challenge of Brothers’ eligibility to run for a Hertford Town Council seat this fall.
Jackson, who claimed Brothers is not a legal resident of Hertford, testified at the hearing that town records show Brothers has not had a valid utility account in her name since 2016. He also claimed Brothers is on a list of customers who owe significant amounts of money to the town because of unpaid utilities.
The Perquimans Board of Elections dismissed Jackson’s challenge of Brothers’ residency on Aug. 5, ruling she is a Hertford resident and therefore eligible to run in the town’s November election.
Speaking during the public comments section of Monday’s Town Council meeting in Hertford, Brothers said she had noticed the words “accountability” and “misinformation” had been used frequently.
“Councilman Jackson, I thank you because you said today that we need to be accountable and we should not be giving out misinformation,” Brothers said.
She claimed every page of the transcript of the election board’s hearing on Jackson’s challenge of her residency shows him communicating “misinformation” and “lies.”
“You even lied on my father while he was lying up in the hospital,” Brothers said to Jackson.
Jackson began to interrupt Brothers but Mayor Earnell Brown told him Brothers had the floor.
“A rule is being broken because you can only address the chair, not individual council members,” Jackson told Brown.
“Please continue, Ms. Brothers,” Brown said.
“With everything that has happened within the past two weeks I have sought legal counsel,” Brothers said.
Brothers said utility billing data can’t be legally released without permission of the account holder.
“Somehow, some way, (protection of my billing privacy) did not occur,” Brothers said. “I don’t know who gave up information. I just want to let the town council know that I have sought legal counsel and whatever takes place will take place.”
Brothers did not say who had provided her legal advice about the matter. When asked for the attorney’s name Tuesday, she said she preferred not to disclose it until she has finalized her plans for the upcoming election.
For his part, Jackson said the only document he submitted as evidence to the elections board during his challenge of Brothers’ residency was electricity “usage at a residence,” which is available to the public. He said no names are included in the document.
“If you look closely at the document you will see 504 Willow Street has zero (electricity) usage,” Jackson said.
After initially saying he planned to appeal the elections board’s decision, Jackson said Tuesday he no longer plans to do so.
Jackson and fellow incumbent Frank Norman are seeing re-election this fall. Besides Brothers, other candidates on the ballot include former Councilwoman Gracie Felton, and first-time candidates Sandra Anderson and Martha Borders.