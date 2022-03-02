Two of the three men charged in the 2018 murder of Devon K. Revelle testified that it was the third man — Dazis D. Bonds — who shot and killed Revelle, during the second day of Bonds’ first-degree murder trial on Wednesday.
Prosecutors rested their case against Bonds on Wednesday and closing arguments could be heard when the trial resumes in Courtroom A of the Pasquotank Courthouse on Thursday.
Prosecutors called brothers Daquan L. Spencer, 25, and Donald E. Spencer Jr., 28, to the stand Wednesday afternoon. Facing questions from assistant district attorneys Kim Pellini and Monique Ferebee, the brothers each told the court it was Bonds who fired the fatal shots that killed Revelle the early evening of June 30, 2018.
Daquan Spencer told the court that Bonds and Revelle were standing outside of a car on Esclip Road when he heard several loud bangs. He said he turned and saw Revelle on the ground and a gun in Bonds’ hand.
Donald E. Spencer Jr. told the court he heard gunshots and turned to see Bonds with a gun in his hand and “shooting a man.” Donald Spencer described the gun in Bonds’ hand as a “black and chrome 40,” referring to a weapon that fires .40-caliber ammunition.
“I’m freaked out,” Donald Spencer told the court.
Bonds, who was 22 at the time of his arrest in July 2018, was the first of four men who were charged with murder after Revelle’s body was found in the roadway on Esclip Road shortly before 7 p.m., June 30, 2018.
Pasquotank Sheriff’s investigators arrested Bonds on July 2, 2018, in connection with Revelle’s death. A Pasquotank grand jury subsequently issued an indictment charging Bonds with first-degree murder on July 30 of the same year.
The Spencer brothers, who both lived in Elizabeth City at the time, were each charged with first-degree murder on Aug. 30, 2018. A fourth suspect, a man named Willis A. George Jr., 22 at the time, was charged in early September 2018. George has since died.
During their testimony, the Spencer brothers described the events of June 30, 2018, that led them to Esclip Road. The brothers each said that they, along with George and Bonds, had planned to go fishing off Esclip Road at Big Flatty Creek in Weeksville that evening. Esclip Road runs a few miles south from Salem Church Road to Leigh Farm Road.
Donald Spencer Jr. said the fishing hole had always been his and his brother’s preferred spot, because its rural location allowed them a space to fire their guns at targets and to go fishing.
Donald Spencer said after leaving his house in his Toyota Camry, Bonds, who was riding in the backseat with George, received a phone call and asked if they could pick up Revelle at a residence in the Oxford Heights neighborhood. Donald Spencer said he did not know Revelle and that it was going to be the first time he had gone fishing with the four men. After leaving the Oxford Heights home, the five men headed to Esclip Road, he testified.
At the fishing spot, they parked on the shoulder. Donald Spencer said he got out of his car, walked to the water’s edge on the other side of the road and fired several rounds from his 9mm Smith & Wesson gun at the water.
Daquan Spencer told the court Wednesday he also had a 9mm Taurus handgun with him that evening but did not fire it.
Donald said he and his brother were both on the opposite side of the road while Bonds and Revelle were talking at the rear of the Toyota Camry. George was still in the backseat of the vehicle. Donald said after he had finished firing his gun he heard several gunshots — at least nine — from behind him. That’s when he turned to see Bonds with a gun pointed at Revelle and his body spin as he was being shot, Donald said.
“Dazis is giving him all he’s got,” Donald said. “Emptying his gun.”
Pellini asked Donald about his gun and why he didn’t intervene. He testified he had expended his bullets.
Spencer testified that the four men got back in the car and headed toward Elizabeth City. Bonds said to take him home but during the return trip he made a phone call, Spencer said.
“He’s done” was all the older Spencer said he heard Bonds tell the person he had called.
Bonds also instructed George to get rid of Revelle’s cellphone, which he and the brothers did by tossing it into a body of water in the Riverside area, Donald Spencer testified.
Both brothers described Bonds as a friend they had known a long time.
Under cross examination by defense attorney Tonza Ruffin, the Spencers both said they had not been offered any plea deals with the District Attorney’s Office for their testimony.
One issue that came up during opening day of the trial on Tuesday is the fact that the .40-caliber weapon believed to have been used in Revelle’s fatal shooting has yet to be recovered.
Under questions Wednesday from Ruffin, State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Steven Norman told the court it was not uncommon to not find a weapon in the home of a suspect when the crime occurred several days previous. Bonds’ home was searched after his arrest but no items were seized into evidence, said Norman, who had assisted Pasquotank investigators.
In her opening argument on Tuesday, Ferebee told the jury that at around 6:45 p.m. June 30, 2018, police were notified that a passerby on Esclip Road had found a man who appeared to have suffered several gunshot wounds. Revelle was identified several hours later from fingerprints taken from his right hand, according to testimony.
Ferebee told the jury that an ankle monitor that Bonds was required to wear under terms of his probation for a previous conviction showed that he was on Esclip Road moments before 911 received the passerby’s call.
Testifying earlier Wednesday was Michelle Wilson, an account manager with BI Inc., which provides electronic monitoring services to local, state and federal agencies. BI Inc. provided the ankle monitor that Bonds was believed to have been wearing on June 30, 2018. Using both GPS and cellular towers, BI Inc. is able to monitor and capture data of an offender’s whereabouts, Wilson said.
For about 30 minutes, Wilson fielded questions about how she was able to assist law enforcement in tracking Bonds’ location throughout that day, particularly between the times of 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.