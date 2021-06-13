Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. are no longer seeking release of the full u redacted body camera footage of Brown's April 21 shooting death by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies — a key demand of both those protesting Brown's death and civil rights activists seeking federal probes into his fatal shooting.
Instead, Brown attorneys will likely now seek the complete video footage's release through litigation in federal court.
According to a notice of withdrawal filed in Pasquotank Superior Court on June 4, Brown attorneys Chantel Cherry-Lassiter and Chance D. Lynch said they were dropping their petition for the footage's release because they disagreed with conditions they anticipated being placed on their use of the video's contents. The attorneys said they faced a potential "gag order" limiting what they could say about the footage.
The attorneys said they participated in a May 21 preliminary hearing with other parties to several requests for the full video footage's public release. The video, captured over approximately two hours, shows Pasquotank deputies arriving at Brown's Perry Street residence, confronting him in his parked vehicle, shooting him to death as he attempted to flee arrest, and the aftermath of those events, including unsuccessful efforts to revive him.
Presided over by Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett, the hearing — held by telephone — also included John Leidy and Mike Cox, attorneys for Sheriff Tommy Wooten; H.P. Williams Jr., the attorney for sheriff's deputies involved in Brown's fatal shooting; Mike Tadych, an attorney representing a consortium of media groups that has petitioned for the footage's release; and District Attorney Andrew Womble.
Cherry-Lassiter and Lynch said the parties at the hearing were encouraged by Tillett to "converse to establish terms of a possible consent agreement" allowing the unredacted video footage to be released.
However, after further conversations, the Brown attorneys said it became clear the consent order would require "a gag order provision and/or speech restriction on the content of any unredacted ... footage that is not formally released ... by the petitioners and their counsel."
Given their role to "zealously advocate" for Brown's estate, Cherry-Lassiter and Lynch said they felt compelled to withdraw their petition for the footage's release "to avoid the risk ... of being negatively impacted" by a court precedent that "infringed upon their constitutional right to freedom of speech." They also noted that any potential restrictions on what they could say about the unredacted video could also limit their "right to pursue further litigation" in Brown's case.
Asked which of the parties requested the gag order, Harry Daniels, another member of the Brown family's legal team, said "it wasn't us." He declined to say which party to the May 21 meeting made the request.
Both Cox, the county attorney, and Womble also declined to comment about which party had requested the gag order. Cox noted Wooten has also petitioned the courts to have the full video released.
"Sheriff Wooten is trying to have the video released to the public and to the family as allowed by the statute and with the approval of the court," Cox said.
He said Wooten had no comment on the Brown family's decision to withdraw their petition or what effect it would have on whether the full video is released.
Womble also had no comment on the Brown attorneys' decision. As for whether the full body camera footage should now be released, he's not taking a position, he said.
"As the state criminal investigation is now complete, I will not take a position regarding the release," he said in a statement.
Womble opposed release of the body camera footage during a court hearing on the matter in late April, saying release would hinder what was then an ongoing investigation of Brown's shooting death by the State Bureau of Investigation. Womble also claimed the footage's release would negatively affect efforts to provide a fair trial should he decide to file criminal charges in Brown's shooting death.
Womble later decided not to file charges against the three deputies who shot and killed Brown, determining Brown's driving his vehicle in the deputies direction justified the deputies' use of deadly force against him.
During the press conference where he announced no charges would be filed, Womble disclosed parts of the deputies' body camera footage to show what he said were Brown's actions jeopardizing the deputies' lives.
Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster agreed with Womble's arguments about the video's release, rejecting the media coalition's petition to make it public. Foster did order the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office to disclose roughly 16 minutes of the 118 total minutes of deputies' body and vehicle dash camera footage to Brown's family. As part of that order, the Sheriff's Office was required to blurry the faces of the deputies shown in the video.
Brown's two adult sons and Lynch were shown those parts of the body camera footage in early May but said afterward they still wanted to still see the full unredacted video.
Protesters who've been demonstrating on Elizabeth City's streets since Brown's death have also cited release of the full body camera footage to Brown's family and the public as one of their primary demands. It's also a demand of civil rights activists seeking federal civil rights probes of Brown's death and of both the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office and Womble's office.
Asked about dropping their petition for the unredacted body cam footage, Cherry-Lassiter and Lynch defended their decision in an emailed statement last week.
"We have stated from the beginning we want transparency and accountability in this process and would like for everything to be public," the attorneys said. "We will further pursue justice in the federal courts."
Cherry-Lassiter and Lynch said they would have no further comment on the petition for withdrawal.
But Daniels said the petition for withdrawal doesn't mean Brown attorneys won't still be seeking release of the full footage.
"Just because we choose not to go through state court doesn't mean it's dead," he said. "It's just a matter of time" before the footage "will be released."
Daniels confirmed the likely avenue for getting the complete footage released will be through a federal lawsuit filed on the Brown family's behalf. He said the Sheriff's Office will then be required under the laws of federal procedure to turn it over to Brown's attorneys.
"As evidence in that case, they've got to release it," he said. "They can't keep it from me."
Daniels declined to provide a timetable for when a federal lawsuit in Brown's shooting death will be filed. He also declined to say which parties will be named in the lawsuit.
"It's coming. That's all I'll say," he said, noting he had a draft of the lawsuit on his computer.
Daniels previously told The Daily Advance that a federal lawsuit had already been filed on Brown's behalf. Asked about that last week, he said it was the newspaper's error, not his, in reporting that the lawsuit already had been filed.