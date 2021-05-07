A letter to District Attorney Andrew Womble from attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. asks Womble to request the investigation of Brown's April 21 shooting death be transferred to another jurisdiction, citing the district attorney's working relationship with the officers involved in the Elizabeth City man's shooting.
The letter, signed by attorneys Bakari Sellers, Ben Crump, Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, Wayne B Kendall and Harry Daniels, describes Womble's working relationship with the deputies involved in the shooting and with Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten as a conflict "that precludes your office from investigating and prosecuting this case without inherent bias."
Wooten last week released the names of seven deputies involved in the shooting and stated shots were fired by Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Robert Morgan and Corporal Aaron Lewellyn.
The letter states all seven officers have worked directly with Womble and his office in prosecuting cases.
"Further, witnesses to the inevitable question of justification (in Brown's fatal shooting) include, but are not limited to, Sheriff Wooten, himself, regarding issues of policy, procedure and training," the letter states.
Noting that state law authorizes only Womble to request that a matter such as Brown's shooting death be reassigned, the Brown attorneys ask Womble to recuse himself and ask that the matter be reassigned to another prosecutorial district.
Womble is District Attorney for the 1st Judicial District, which consists of Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
The letter goes on to say that if Womble chooses to proceed rather than request reassignment, "this proceeding will undoubtedly be tainted and our clients fear justice in this matter will prove to be unattainable." It also states that in the event the investigation of Brown's shooting is reassigned, "there is no prejudice to the officers involved."
Womble could not be reached immediately for comment for this story.