Two arrest warrants for Andrew Brown Jr. were issued the day before the 42-year-old Elizabeth City man was shot and killed by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies.
Brown was shot twice as deputies tried to issue the warrants early on the morning of April 21 at his home 421 Perry Street in the city.
District Attorney Andrew Womble announced Tuesday morning that after receiving the State Bureau of Investigation’s report on Brown’s shooting that the three deputies will not face criminal charges.
Brown was attempting to flee deputies in his car and Womble said body camera footage showed one deputy being struck by the car.
Womble, speaking at a press conference, said Brown’s shooting by the deputies was justified because “Brown’s actions caused the deputies to take deadly force to protect their lives and the lives of others.”
Womble said the investigation of Brown began weeks before the deadly shooting after the Dare County Sheriff’s Office received information from a “reliable” confidential source that Brown was selling drugs in Dare.
A detective with the Dare department contacted the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office and they confirmed Brown’s identity and said that he is a “known drug dealer,” Womble said.
The district attorney said a Dare confidential informant then made two undercover buys of cocaine and heroin from Brown on March 17 and then again on March 29.
“SBI lab analysis later determined that the heroin was laced with fentanyl,” Womble said. “Arrest warrants were issued for Brown’s arrest on April 20.”
During Dare’s investigation, Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies also began collecting intelligence on drug activity at Brown’s residence, he said.
Deputies actually planned to serve the warrants the day before April 21, Womble said.
“The original plan was to serve the warrants on the night of April 20,” he said. “However, Mr. Brown was not at his residence and could not be located.”
Law enforcement held a meeting at 5:30 a.m. on April 21 to plan serving the warrants on Brown, Womble said. Law enforcement was again briefed on Brown’s past arrest record, including multiple resisting arrest charges and convictions dating back to the mid-1990s.
“Additionally, Mr. Brown has assault, assault with a deadly weapon and assault inflicting serious injury convictions dating back to 1995,” Womble said. “Further, Mr. Brown has barricaded doorways during previous home search warrant instances.”
At 8 a.m. on April 21, Brown was located on Speed Street by members of the Dare Narcotics Team, Womble said. Brown then drove his car to his residence on Perry Street. Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies arrived at the residence at around 8:23 a.m. to find Brown sitting in his car.
A minute later, sheriff’s deputies notified dispatch of shots fired and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services was requested at 8:26 a.m., Womble said.