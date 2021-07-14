The family of Andrew Brown Jr. filed a $30 million civil rights lawsuit against Pasquotank and Dare County sheriff's officials on Wednesday, 85 days after Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies.
Attorneys representing the family were in Elizabeth City on Wednesday to announce the lawsuit on the steps of the J. Herbert W. Small Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse. Brown was shot and killed the morning of April 21 after deputies attempted to serve a warrant at his home on Perry Street.
The lawsuit was filed in a U.S. District Court by Brown’s paternal aunt, Lillie Brown Clark, who is the administrator for his estate. The suit says the 42-year-old Brown was the father of seven children.
The federal lawsuit names seven Pasquotank deputies and investigators who were involved in the attempt to serve a warrant at Brown’s home the morning he was killed. Also named are Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten II and Dare County Sheriff Doug Doughtie. Two additional officers who have not yet been identified by attorneys are also named in the suit but are listed as Jane and John Doe.
Lead attorney Harry Daniels opened a press conference to announce the lawsuit by discussing the strategic advantages of filing it with the federal courts.
“Let me be very clear. I and this team have compulsory authority, federal subpoena authority, to get all the videos, all the tapes, all the recordings, all the records,” he said. “No district attorney. No county administrator. No state court can stop us from doing that.”
Daniels said filing the lawsuit was an easy decision.
“Because the facts in this case, it’s very easy that anybody can see, this was an unlawful killing, a murder of Andrew Brown,” Daniels said.
Daniels mentioned District Attorney Andrew Womble’s announcement in May that he was not filing charges against the three deputies who fired their weapons at Brown.
“The district attorney stood before you sometime in May and talked about that he utilized the law to make his decision,” Daniels said. “Well, he somehow missed the law in North Carolina. He somehow missed the law in the Fourth Circuit that covers the state of North Carolina.”
Daniels cited a case from 2005 as precedence. In that case, the court determined that police “cannot shoot a person who is driving away” from them, Daniels said.
At a press conference in May, Womble said that based on his review of the facts, including a report from the State Bureau of Investigation, and his review of the deputies’ body camera footage, he determined that the deputies’ shooting was justified to protect their lives and others at the scene.
Daniels said somebody asked him why the Brown family is seeking $30 million in the lawsuit.
“Somebody asked me, ‘Why so much?’” he said. “Well, why is Andrew Brown dead today?”
Pasquotank carries liability insurance through the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, but coverage for a “law enforcement wrongful act” is capped at $2 million.
If the county were to lose or settle any potential civil lawsuit arising from Brown’s fatal shooting for more than that amount, Pasquotank would be liable for the difference.
The NCACC would provide Pasquotank legal representation in any potential lawsuit against the county.
Pasquotank County Attorney Mike Cox said the county would have no comment on the lawsuit filed in federal court.
Joining the defense team Wednesday was the Rev. Dr. William Barber, president of Repairers of the Breach and a national civil rights leader. Barber said one comment that Womble made at the May press conference still haunts him.
“Don’t forget that statement that Womble made: ‘We couldn’t let him go,’” Barber said, referring to Womble’s response as to why deputies couldn’t have let Brown flee and arrest him later.
“That is the fundamental question in this lawsuit,” Barber said. “Why did authorities say before the whole nation, ‘We could not, an unarmed man, let him go.’ Don’t let that question go.”
The seven Pasquotank deputies named in the lawsuit are Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Robert Morgan, Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn, Lt. Steven Judd, Sgt. Michael Swindell, Sgt. Kenneth Bishop and Sgt. Joel Lunsford.
Llewellen, Meads, Morgan were the only three deputies who fired their weapons at Brown. The remaining four deputies were initially placed on administrative leave but soon after returned to active duty.
In June, Llewellen advised the Sheriff’s Office that he would resign on June 30, Wooten said at the time.