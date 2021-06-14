Protesters of Andrew Brown Jr’s killing by Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies said Saturday they will continue protesting until they see justice for Brown and his family.
The Rev. William Barber II told those gathered for a rally at Waterfront Park Saturday afternoon that the Moral Mondays marches he helped lead continued for four years. He urged local protesters to continue marching as long as it takes.
Local speakers at Saturday’s rally said they intend to do that.
The Rev. Michelle Lewis said she and others have been marching every day since Brown’s death because of the failure of the district attorney and others to hold the deputies who shot and killed Brown on April accountable for his death.
District Attorney Andrew Womble announced last month he will not file charges against any of the officers who shot and killed Brown, determining their use of deadly force was justified because of Brown’s actions. Womble said Brown used his vehicle as a weapon against the deputies, driving toward them and putting their lives in jeopardy.
Womble opposed public release of the body camera footage in Brown’s shooting — though he showed a portion of the footage at a press conference where he announced he would not be filing charges — and Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster at a hearing in Pasquotank Superior Court ruled against release of the footage — though he allowed redacted footage of Brown’s shooting disclosed to Brown’s family.
Lewis said she has seen deputies taunting and cursing at protesters. “I was one of them,” she added.
Harry Daniels, one of the Brown family attorneys, said Womble has stated the “legal battle” over Brown’s shooting is now over, but Daniels insisted it’s far from over.
Daniels said a federal lawsuit is coming at the end of the month.
“This case is a long way from over by any stretch of the imagination,” Daniels said.
“We are not done,” agreed attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter.
Cherry-Lassiter said the attorneys continue the legal battle over Brown’s death just as the protesters continue marching in the streets.
“We are fighting just as hard as you are,” she said.
What Womble actually has said is that the “state criminal investigation” into Brown’s shooting death is now over.
Protesters who took part in Saturday’s protest gathered outside the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building, marched to Brown’s home on Perry Street for a wreath-laying ceremony, and then continued to Waterfront Park for a rally with local and state speakers.
Michelle Morrison said protesters are seeking justice for the Brown family and will not relent.
“We will continue to stay in the street until we see justice,” Morrison said.
Robin Taylor said a co-worker had put a black plastic rat on her desk at work, which she believes is because of her participation in the Brown protest marches.
Citing the plastic rat incident, an incident in which protesters were struck by a car, and threats to target businesses owned by protesters, protest organizer Kirk Rivers promised to keep marching and expressed anger at what is happening.
“I’m mad as hell,” Rivers said, explaining he was abandoning his prepared remarks in order to voice his feelings.
“We’re marching here peacefully,” Rivers said, but he added he still hears people calling the protesters “rioters.”
“We’re going to continue to march until we get justice, until we get accountability, until we get truth,” Rivers said.
Rivers said some people are trying to intimidate the protesters.
“But we’re not scared,” Rivers said. “We don’t get scared. We get mad as hell.”
Barber said protesters will continue to march peacefully but need not apologize for being angry.
“I don’t apologize for being angry,” Barber said.
Barber said anger actually is rooted in love.
“If you don’t love enough to be angry, something is wrong,” Barber said.
The Rev. Javan Leach, pastor of Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church, said the protesters — for all their differences in age, race and religious background — have much in common.
“We all are family,” Leach said.
Protester Jessica Kelly said killings by those who are tasked to serve the public must come to an end.
“We are not satisfied,” she said.
Denauvo Robinson was one of many marchers who carried a sign reading, “Appoint a Special Prosecutor.”
Asked about the sign, Robinson said a special prosecutor would have the advantage of impartiality.
“I think that would be better for everybody,” Robinson said.
Mike Sutton said during the march that he doesn’t agree with Womble’s assertion that the killing of Brown was justified.
“Evidently, from what we have seen, it isn’t justified,” Sutton said.
Sutton said he realizes Womble and others have a different interpretation of the body camera footage that has been shown.
“So let’s have a trial and see what comes out of the evidence,” Sutton said.
The cause is particularly personal for the Rev. John Shannon, who was in school with Brown’s father and who has a son who’s 42 — the age Andrew Brown Jr. was when he was killed.
“When I saw what they showed on video, it didn’t seem right that he was shot down when he was trying to get out of harm’s way, and he wasn’t given a chance to get out of harm’s way,” Shannon said.
The Rev. Anthony Spearman, state president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, also spoke at Saturday’s rally.
“We are a community of hope,” Spearman said. “We believe in hope and hope enables us to see things that the normal eye can’t see. Hope enables us to see that although something begins small, it’s larger than the eye can see.”
Barber, a former state NAACP president who serves as president of Repairers of the Breach, noted that those protesting Brown’s death “have a chance to hold (Womble and others) accountable at the ballot box.”
“Everybody we’re angry with gets elected,” Barber said.
In a wreath-laying ceremony at Brown’s home on Perry Street men in the 18-30 age group were joined by clergy as they laid wreaths next to the mural on the side of the house. The four wreaths represented truth, transparency, accountability and justice.
Barber said neither a badge nor a warrant is a license to kill, and added “just because you don’t like somebody is not a license to kill.”
“Why did Andrew have to die?” Barber asked. “What’s really going on here?”
He said the protests of Brown’s death will go on “because we want folks to know we’re not going to separate the pulpit and the street.”
The Rev. Greg Moss, representing the General Baptist Convention of North Carolina, also spoke at the rally. He said he is standing in solidarity with the people of Elizabeth City.
“You are heroes,” Moss told the protesters. “You are doing a marvelous job.”
The Rev. Lia Scholl also spoke at the rally, saying protesters have experienced trauma.
“But trauma doesn’t have the last word,” she said. “We refuse trauma when we insist on justice.”
The Rev. Chalice Overy said she might feel like her light is too small to make a difference, and others might feel the same way, but all their lights together will be more than the darkness can cover up.
Barber said that was why he and other leaders from across the state were in Elizabeth City — to join their lights with those of local people.