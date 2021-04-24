A family member of Andrew Brown Jr. said there were no drugs or guns found in Brown's vehicle or home.
The woman, who was speaking Friday evening at a memorial for Brown, was discussing information revealed at a meeting between the Brown family, their attorney and investigators.
Harry Daniels, the Atlanta-based civil rights attorney representing the Brown family, confirmed that information on Saturday.
Daniels, who was speaking at a press conference held at Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church, said he and the family were told by investigators that there were no drugs or guns found in Brown's vehicle or his home following his death Wednesday morning.
Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank deputies they were trying to serve search and arrest warrants at his residence at 421 Perry Street around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Peaceful protests of Brown's death have been held in Elizabeth City daily since Wednesday evening. Friday evening, family and friends of the Brown family held a memorial and balloon release in honor of Brown, at Waterfront Park.