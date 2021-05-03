The casket of Andrew Brown Jr. will be transported by horse-drawn carriage to the Fountain of Life Church today for a private funeral service where he'll be eulogized by several civil rights figures, including the Rev. Al Sharpton.
Darius Horton, the funeral director in charge of Brown's funeral arrangements, said the carriage is scheduled to depart Waterfront Park around 10:45 a.m., turn right onto Water Street, turn left onto Ehringhaus Street and proceed west. The carriage will then turn right onto Halstead Boulevard and then left onto Hughes Boulevard and proceed south to the church, which is just outside the Elizabeth City limits at 1107 U.S. Highway 17 South.
City police Chief Eddie Buffaloe Jr. could not be immediately reached this morning for details about any road closings along the carriage route.
Horton said the carriage will stop just short of the church, which is on the left side of U.S. 17, next to a florist shop. Attendance at the funeral, which begins at noon, is by invitation only.
According to Horton, Brown's funeral will be livestreamed on Horton's Funeral Home and Cremation's website, onhttps://www.hortonsfhc.com/ .
Besides Sharpton, Brown's eulogists will include the Rev. William Barber, president of Repairers of the Breach; the Rev. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina NAACP; and Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney who is one of the attorneys representing Brown's family.
Brown, 42, was shot to death in front of his Perry Street residence on April 21 by deputies with the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office as they were serving drug-related search and arrest warrants.