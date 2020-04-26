Hezekiah and Christine Brown have had some big wedding anniversaries.
Three-hundred family members and friends attended the Browns’ 25th anniversary, which also included a trip to Saint Martin, in the Caribbean.
For their 40th anniversary, their children, Rodney Brown and Chandra Brown, sent them on an all-expenses paid trip to Hawaii.
However, their 60th anniversary — held this week during the COVID-19 pandemic and restricted because of social distancing — may be their most memorable.
Helping the Browns celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday evening were nearly 100 well-wishers, yet none of them were physically at the Browns’ home in Elizabeth City.
Using the social media and video conferencing app Zoom, the Browns held a “social distancing” anniversary party. Dressed for the occasion, the Browns huddled behind their laptop, which displayed dozens of individual video frames of friends and family who joined the digital gathering.
The free, or basic, version of Zoom doesn’t allow for more than 100 people in the same conference at one time. The video also will end after 40 minutes, so there were many congratulations and comments to be made in a short time.
People who attended the online celebration called in from all parts of the country, from Ohio to Alabama and from Florida to New Jersey and New York. There also were some Elizabeth City friends, like the Rev. Javan Leach of Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church, where the Browns attend. Faithway Apostolic Church Pastor Ernest Sutton also joined.
The Browns concluded the gathering by thanking everyone for their support over the years and for helping make their 60th anniversary special.
Hezekiah said after the event was over that Thursday had been a “fantastic day.”
“It’s been absolutely great,” he said, adding that the intimacy that’s resulted from social distancing had done wonders for rekindling old friendships.
All day Thursday and in the days leading up to Thursday the Browns held long telephone conversations and exchanged emails with people.
“We’ve done some things we haven’t done in a long time,” Hezekiah said, referring to the many personal conversations the couple shared with others.
“So, it has been a fantastic day,” he said.
“We’re planning now for our 65th,” Christine announced.
The Browns began planning their 60th anniversary a year ago and had arranged it to be held at Elizabeth City State University’s K.E. White Graduate Center. They had to cancel those plans after the outbreak of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.