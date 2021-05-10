The court-ordered disclosure of about 16 minutes of body camera and dash camera footage from Andrew Brown Jr.’s fatal shooting is expected to be disclosed to members of Brown’s family today at the Pasquo-tank County Public Safety Building.
Attorney Harry Daniels, who is part of the legal team representing Brown’s family, said Monday he did not yet have details such as the exact time of the disclosure.
Attorneys for the family have said they anticipate a public statement after the family views the footage and have slated 3 p.m. today as a possible time.
Brown was shot and killed by deputies of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office April 21 as they attempted to serve drug-related arrest and search warrants at Brown’s home.
The 16 minutes of footage, which is about 8 percent of the total camera footage from the incident, was ordered by Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster to be disclosed to Brown’s family. Disclosure means the footage may be viewed, but it is not yet being released.
Citing District Attorney Andrew Womble’s working relationship with the officers and with Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten, attorneys for Brown’s family have asked Womble to request that the matter be reassigned out of his jurisdiction. Womble so far has rejected calls to turn over the investigation and any potential prosecution in the case to another prosecutor.
Laura Brewer, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Attorney General’s Office, said Monday Attorney General Josh Stein supports the recommendation of the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice — which Stein co-chairs — that both the investigation and the prosecution of officer-involved shooting incidents be handled by independent agencies to avoid the perception of a conflict.
“Because our office could potentially become involved in this case I am unable to comment further,” Brewer said.
Meanwhile, in another development in the Brown shooting, deputies involved in the incident reportedly have received threats.
A statement from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office indicated at least one deputy and another county official reported unknown vehicles or people outside their homes.
“Some internet websites have posted detailed information about the deputies that makes their home addresses known,” the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office stated. “This is dangerous.”
The sheriff’s office sent a deputy to investigate both incidents, which is standard procedure, it said.
“Early on, the sheriff advised all of the deputies involved that their names were public records and that when they were released people may come to their house,” the sheriff’s office stated. “The sheriff advised all of them to take precautions or consider staying somewhere else for their safety. We don’t know how the individual deputies responded to that suggestion.”
Initially seven deputies involved in Brown’s shooting were placed on administrative leave. Sheriff Tommy Wooten announced on April 29 that four of the deputies have returned to active duty because they did not fire their weapons at Brown. Three other deputies who did fire their weapons remain on leave.