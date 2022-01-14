The brunt of the winter storm expected in other portions of North Carolina this weekend is expected to miss the Elizabeth City area.
Area power companies are still gearing up just in case that forecast changes.
Albemarle Electric Membership Corp. officials said Friday they are closely monitoring the approaching winter storm and are ready to restore power if outages occur.
“It appears that the majority of snow and freezing rain from this weekend’s storm will mostly miss our area; however, we are ready in the event we incur outages,” Albemarle EMC General Manger Gary Ray said in a press release.
According to the National Weather Service, low pressure may bring a brief period of wintry precipitation to parts of the Elizabeth City area Sunday morning. But whatever falls will quickly change to rain for the remainder of Sunday into Sunday night.
Albemarle EMC asked that co-op members report any outages by calling 1-800-274-2072. Members can monitor outage restoration by clicking on the co-op’s outage map on its website, www.aemc.coop.