U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., told supporters in Hertford Saturday that his record of winning tough elections makes him the best candidate for Republicans to place on the U.S. Senate ballot this November.
Budd, now in his third term representing the state’s 13th congressional district, also touted his endorsement for the U.S. Senate seat by former President Donald Trump during other campaign stops in Elizabeth City, Currituck and Kitty Hawk.
“I tell folks, the President (Trump) and I are aligned on policy but my style is 100% North Carolinian,” Budd said during his Elizabeth City stop.
Budd faces fellow Republicans former Gov. Pat McCrory, former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, and political newcomer Marjorie Eastman in the May 17 GOP primary. All are vying to succeed U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., who is not seeking re-election.
Former State Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley is the presumptive Democratic nominee, so far facing token opposition.
Budd was endorsed by Trump last June, which has provided him a big boost in both name recognition and campaign cash. Budd said during his Elizabeth City visit that he talks with Trump but did not know if the former president would visit the state before the primary.
“Well, it certainly made people pay attention and then evaluate me,” Budd said of Trump’s endorsement after greeting voters at the Pier 17 restaurant in Elizabeth City. “But I have to be evaluated on my own merits. That is why I tell folks the Paul Harvey comparison because they (voters) want to know what the rest of the story is.”
Last month, Budd’s campaign reported raising more than $968,000 the final three months of 2021, according to a Federal Election Commission filing. McCrory took in more than $748,000, Eastman around $423,000 and Walker with $139,000.
Beasley reported raising $2.1 million between October and December.
During his stop at Capt. Bob’s restaurant in Hertford Saturday morning, Budd told a crowd of about a dozen supporters that the Republican Party will have momentum in its favor in the mid-term election this fall.
“But the pendulum does not swing on its own,” Budd said.
He noted that McCrory, who was elected governor in 2012, lost gubernatorial bids in 2008 and 2016.
In contrast, Budd said he won re-election to Congress in a district that was targeted by national Democrats as “vulnerable” for Republicans.
Budd said he is committed to diversity and inclusion when it comes to working with people who might not look like him, but he opposes what he considers divisive rhetoric about race. He said he favors a “unifying ideology” that rejects socialism and celebrates what is unique and good about America.
“All people in the eyes of God are equal, but not all ideas are equal,” Budd said.
Budd also talked about border security, saying the country should maintain a generous policy in admitting legal immigrants but should insist that all immigrants come to America the right way.
He said agents at the border have told him the country needs to finish building the border wall and needs to have their backs and support while enforcing immigration laws.
Asked later about the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Budd said, “We need to focus on material support and arming (Ukraine) adequately.” He does think the United States should commit troops in Ukraine.
Budd said especially in light of what he called President Joe Biden’s “botched” handling of the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, he doesn’t think the American people have any appetite for committing troops to “an infinitely complex battlefield.”
Budd said he doesn’t see a situation where he would ever support sending troops to fight in Ukraine.
Budd said he supports tariffs in place against goods from China. He said he generally supports free trade but makes an exception when national security is involved and when nations practice “predatory” trade.
He said the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the security risks of being overly dependent on Chinese manufacturing.
Responding to the argument that tariffs contribute to inflation, Budd said the answer is to manufacture more goods in America.
“We have to get back into the mode of production and manufacturing,” he said.
Asked whether he considers the 2020 election of Biden to be legitimate, Budd said he still has “grave concerns” about the integrity of that election. Asked whether he believes it’s helpful to continue to question the legitimacy of Biden’s election, he said, “yes, for the purpose of fixing it in 2022 and 2024. Our representative democracy depends on getting it right.”
Budd added that election integrity should not be a partisan issue.
Dianne Layden, a longtime leader in Perquimans and area-wide Republican politics, organized Budd’s campaign swing through the northeastern corner of North Carolina on Saturday. She said she supports Budd’s bid for U.S. Senate.
“He talks about the things that are important to people,” Layden said, adding that they include border security, human trafficking and election integrity.
Layden said 70 people turned out for a campaign event for Budd Friday night at Albemarle Plantation in Perquimans.
Layden said Budd is honest, down to earth and a man of faith.
Melissa Ivey, a resident of the New Hope area of Perquimans, said she supports Budd mainly because he has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
“That’s why I’m here,” she said.
During his stop in Elizabeth City, Budd also touted his ties to agriculture, telling supporters that he still lives on the family farm where he grew up at in Davie County. He said agriculture generates almost $100 billion a year.
“We have to have someone (in the U.S. Senate) that understands the biggest industry in the state,” Budd said. “It’s still a cattle farm and it was a Tyson chicken farm years ago. I don’t want to call myself a farmer, but my neighbors work way too hard. I’m grateful for what they (farmers) do and what they go through.”
Budd also owns a gun range in Forsyth County and said that experience as a small-business owner has helped him in the Congress and will help him if he’s elected to the U.S. Senate.
“You have to have somebody that understands small businesses,” Budd said. “I make payroll every week and it is an absolute honor to do so.”
Francis and Kathy Pugh of Elizabeth City both said they supported Budd, 50, because of his conservative values and experience as a small business owner.
“Ted Budd is my man, and I have sent him money before,” Francis Pugh said. “(Budd) is a great guy, a young guy that can see things that other people can’t see.”
Kathy Pugh said Budd has the best chance to win in November.
“Ted Budd is the strongest candidate we have, best chance to win,” she said.