Pasquotank water customers would pay $9 more a month and teachers with at least 15 years of experience would get a $200 supplement boost under early proposals for next year’s county budget.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials told county commissioners Monday night that the supplement increase is part of the district’s $12.8 million request for local funding for the fiscal year that begins July 1. That request includes $1.5 million for capital needs, most that deal with safety projects.
ECPPS’ total budget for the next fiscal year is projected at almost $82 million. The district is not seeking an increase from this year’s local appropriation from the county.
College of The Albemarle is asking for almost $2.5 million in funding from Pasquo-tank next fiscal year.
The requests came as county commissioners began discussions on the county’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget, which includes the county’s solid waste and water budgets. A second budget meeting to discuss the county’s general fund is scheduled for May 16.
County Manager Sparty Hammett has told commissioners he is recommending Pasquotank set a revenue-neutral property tax rate.
Pasquotank completed a revaluation of property and many property owners saw their values increase, some more than others.
A revenue-neutral tax rate would raise the same amount of money as Pasquotank currently collects from property taxes — even though values would be higher.
The county’s current tax rate is 77 cents per $100 of assessed valuation and that tax rate will go down if the board adopts a revenue-neutral tax rate.
But during a utilities budget presentation, Hammett said water rates for residential users will go up $9 a month. That increase was recommended in a recent water rate study and the money will go toward capital projects over the coming years that officials said will improve the quality of water for users.
“This will provide the cash flow necessary to continue to move forward with the capital projects that will ultimately provide high quality water for the entire county,” Hammett said.
Hammett said there are no proposed increases in solid waste fees.
Explaining ECPPS’ funding request, Chief Financial Officer Rachael Haines told commissioners that teachers with between 15 and 24 years of service would get a $200 supplement boost, increasing their supplement to $2,200 a year. Teachers with 25 or more years of service would get an additional $400 for a total supplement of $2,400 annually.
The district has 94 teachers with between 15 and 24 years of teaching experience and 42 with more than 25 years of experience.
Haines said boosting supplements will help retain experienced teachers.
“Once you become a veteran teacher then they do start to look a little more at the money,” Haines said. “If they can get a higher supplement in another county they will jump to another county sometimes just for money.”
The district also wants to keep its $1,000 signup bonus for bus drivers. Classified employees would get a $300 supplement boost to $600 yearly in the proposal. Coaching supplements are proposed to go up 5 percent.
The school district’s capital request for safety projects totals just over $1 million. Money requested for individual school capital projects totals $255,000 while the district is asking for $250,000 for technology devices.
That safety projects list includes $316,000 for resurfacing parking lots at Northside Elementary and Pasquotank High School, $290,000 for lights and fencing for athletic fields and $156,000 for vape detectors at the district’s high schools and middle schools.
COA is requesting $1,772,500 from the county that will go toward operations, which is a 2.1-percent increase from the last fiscal year. The college is also asking for $700,000 for capital projects, which is the same as the current fiscal year.
“It’s a small, modest increase in the operations,” said COA President Jack Bagwell. “Capital stays the same as last year at $700,000. If you remember, we reduced capital a little last year (current fiscal year) and we are keeping it at that request.”
Bagwell said some of the capital projects include sealing the Elizabeth City campus’s front parking lot, window replacement in Building A and new furniture in two buildings at an estimated cost of between $125,000 and $150,000 for each project.
COA is asking for almost $200,000 for HVAC projects and another $40,000 to $50,000 for a generator expansion in Building A.