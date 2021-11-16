The General Assembly is expected to give final approval today to a two-year state budget that includes millions of dollars in spending for Elizabeth City State University, the town of Edenton, Perquimans County and the city of Elizabeth City.
State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, and state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, both expect the House and Senate to pass the $52.9 billion two-year budget — $25.9 billion for 2021-22 and $27 billion for 2022-23 — with veto-proof majorities.
“Should the governor veto it, we have the votes to override,” Steinburg said. “I hope he signs it. It should be a unanimous vote in both the House and Senate because it is that good of a budget.”
Gov. Roy Cooper has already announced that he plans to sign the budget bill into law, declaring its “good outweighs the bad.” Cooper said he supports the budget’s investments in education, small businesses, broadband expansion and other priorities, but opposes its phasing out of the corporate tax rate and inclusion of policies like one curbing gubernatorial power to respond to emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hunter said there is no such thing as a perfect budget but is pleased with the new money that will be flowing into the 5th District, which includes Pasquotank, Hertford and Gates counties.
“Our district was very well taken care of in this budget,” Hunter said. “There is a lot of money in the budget for ECSU that is on top of what they are usually allotted.”
Included in the budget for ECSU that Steinburg and Hunter pushed for is $10 million for a new residence hall in 2021-22, with another $30 million coming in 2022-23; $7.5 million for a new dining hall; $4 million for the aviation department; $2.5 million for a skybridge over Weeksville Road near Herrington Road; and $1.5 million for a study for possibly locating a state crime lab on campus.
The aviation department at ECSU is also slated to get $10 million in 2022-23.
“This is a great budget and I am praying that it is going to pass,” Steinburg said. “This budget has everything. It is great for the northeast, it is great for ECSU. It’s an unbelievable budget.”
Hunter said he had $500,000 added to the budget for Elizabeth City during recent negotiations between the House and Senate — $250,000 for sidewalk improvements and another $250,000 for sewer improvements.
“I got some more funding in there for Elizabeth City,” Hunter said. “There is money for upgrades to sidewalks throughout the city and for sewer upgrades.’’
Steinburg also said that $5.2 million has been included in the budget to allow Edenton to buy the Hayes Plantation and another $4 million that will be used to complete work at the Perquimans Marine Industrial Park.
The money will allow Edenton to turn the 600-acre Hayes Plantation, which is also known as the Hayes Farm, into a historic site that will boost tourism in Chowan.
“This is very important for the Chowan region in terms of tourism and saving this historically significant Hayes Farm,” Steinburg said.
Steinburg said that when the marine industrial park is finished it is expected to create between 160 to 200 jobs.
“They already have several boat manufacturers that are looking at this site to relocate to or expand to,” Steinburg said. “We gave them some money a few years ago, but this will finish the project. This is going to create jobs.”
Area teachers and school staff would also see pay raises, as will most state employees.
According to The Associated Press, average teacher pay would go up 5% over two years, and when an injection of $100 million to boost teacher salaries in low-wealth and rural counties is included, that average reaches 6.7%. Most teachers could also see one-time bonuses of $2,800. Staff at public schools like janitors and office workers will make at least $15 per hour starting next fall.
Rank-and-file state employees also will see 5% raises over two years and at least $1,000 bonuses, the AP reported. Also, all state retirees will see one-time bonuses of 5% over the same period.