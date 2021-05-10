Elizabeth City police Chief Eddie Buffaloe received a $12,000-a-year pay increase when his job title switched from police chief to the city’s first-ever public safety director Monday.
In the new role, Buffaloe will oversee both the police and fire departments and will make $120,000 annually. Buffaloe made $108,000 a year as police chief.
City Manager Montre Freeman said money for Buffaloe’s pay increase will come from existing funds in the current police and fire department budgets. Freeman said there are no other costs associated with the new position.
Freeman started planning to add a public safety director’s position in January and City Council signed off on the proposal during a closed session at its May 3 meeting.
“That is a personnel matter so it was discussed during closed session,” Freeman said. “This was something I could do but council has to confirm it just like every other department head position.”
Buffaloe will manage and lead all technical, financial, legal and day-to-day operations of the police and fire departments. That includes law enforcement, crime and fire prevention, investigations, fire inspections, training and community relations for the departments.
Fire Chief Chris Carver will report to Buffaloe, Freeman said.
Freeman said Buffaloe will be involved in training to help the city have a “true and sustainable succession plan” in the two departments.
“Chief Buffaloe now has 31 years of service and our police force is still fairly young,” Freeman said. “We have some great leaders in there, though. Training up those leaders and making sure they get all the support they need so they can step in and fill those roles was a big motivation for me in making that decision.”
Freeman said the city fire department has an even younger staff than the police department.
“We wanted to make some equitable decisions about making sure that the organization is healthy, able to serve and has all the necessary management skills to move us forward,” Freeman said.