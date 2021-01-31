Elizabeth City police Chief Eddie Buffaloe Jr. was sworn in Thursday as president of the state's police chiefs organization.
Buffaloe was sworn as president of the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police by N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein in Winston-Salem, according to the city's weekly update to city councilors and the mayor on Friday.
In the memo, City Manager Montre Freeman said Buffaloe's election to head the police chiefs association "will undoubtedly be to the benefit" to both the city and city police department.
"I would like to congratulate Chief Buffaloe to his appointment as president of the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police, and to extend my support to him and wish he and his colleagues a productive year in accomplishing many things toward the advancement of the law enforcement profession and practices," Freeman said.
Founded in 1976, the N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police is made up of police chiefs and other police department leaders in the state. It works to further the science of police administration and crime prevention; developing police administrative practices; fostering cooperation and the sharing of expertise between police agencies; the recruitment and training of qualified law enforcement professionals; and to encourage police officers to follow high ethical standards.
Buffaloe previously served as 1st vice president and secretary of the police chiefs group, as well as a regional director of the organization.