Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe will become Elizabeth City’s interim city manager Saturday while also continuing to lead the city’s police force.
City Council agreed Monday to increase Buffaloe’s pay to $2,925 a week, which is an increase of approximately $800 a week from his current salary as police chief. Buffaloe will continue as interim manager and police chief until a new city manager is hired.
Buffaloe will be taking over for City Manager Rich Olson, who announced in June his plan to resign on Aug. 22. Olson, who has served as city manager for 17 years, is leaving to become the new town administrator for Argyle, Texas. Olson’s last day is Saturday.
Council approved Buffaloe’s salary as interim city manager on a 7-1 vote. Councilors Chris Ruffieux, Kem Spence, Billy Caudle, Darius Horton, Jeannie Young, Michael Brooks and Johnnie Walton, council’s mayor pro, voted yes. Councilor Gabriel Adkins cast the lone no vote.
Buffaloe said he did not seek the interim city manager’s position. But last week after a closed session, City Council voted 4-3 to give him the job. At the time, Buffaloe was on vacation.
Voting to name Buffaloe interim city manager last week were Caudle, Ruffieux, Brooks and Walton. Opposing the motion were Horton, Spence and Adkins.
“It was the City Council’s will,” Buffaloe said of the decision.
City Council is in the early stages of finding Olson’s successor but hopes to hire a new city manager around Nov. 1.
Buffaloe, who said he is not applying for the city manager’s job, would then return to the police department as chief, and his annual salary of $108,667.
“The plan I know about today is that he will go back to being the city police chief once we have a new city manager in place,” Ruffieux said.
The city does not plan to name an interim chief of police but Buffaloe said that could change if he or City Council see a need for it.
“At this point, I will still be overseeing the police department as well as the other departments,” Buffaloe said. “Right now, we are going to leave it where we are.”
Buffaloe, who has been the city’s police chief for almost eight years, is very familiar with city operations and said business will continue as usual. That includes finding a new Parks and Recreation director and dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
“I want to be here as a voice for the citizens and a voice for the employees,” Buffaloe said. “I want to be the liaison between the council and the city and the organization.’’