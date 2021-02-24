Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe wants to add up to 10 part-time police officers to Elizabeth City’s police department.
The plan would cost the city between $100,000 and $120,000 a year. The part-time officers would be paid $18 an hour and would work no more than 1,508 hours, or 29 hours a week, per calendar year. The officers would also be absorbed under the city’s insurance plan at no added cost.
Buffaloe made his request to City Council at its annual planning retreat last week. Buffaloe is also asking for additional money to pay a shift premium to officers; create a joint dive team with the city’s fire department; purchase a Mobile Command Unit; and purchase civil unrest preparedness equipment.
Buffaloe told City Council that the five to 10 part-time sworn officers he is requesting would handle policing at special events, handle the department’s daily assignment at the Pasquotank Department of Social Services, and provide crime scene protection and traffic control.
Part-time officers would be required to have general certification from the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission.
Having the part-time officers would allow the current force of police officers to better patrol city streets and investigate crimes, Buffaloe said.
“We have been using them (full-time officers) at the Potato Festival, we have been using them at vaccination clinics, posting them at extended crime scenes,” Buffaloe said. “We had three homicides in one day and had three extended crime scenes. We had to hold one of those locations for about three days.’’
Buffaloe told City Council that Elizabeth City is one of the few police departments that have permanent shifts. The 10-percent shift premium would go to officers who work nights and weekends and would boost those officers’ pay on average by around $4,100 a year.
Twenty officers would be eligible for the premium and it would cost the city just over $83,000 annually. The department has 40 officers assigned to the Field Operations Division.
“Shift premiums allow for greater competition within the labor market in recruiting the highest caliber of candidates for the position of police officer,” Buffaloe said.
The Mobile Command Unit would cost around $40,000, with half that amount being used to equip the vehicle. The unit would be used at public events, crime scene investigations, vaccination and testing clinics and for natural disasters.
Buffaloe said the mobile unit would also be used by the city’s fire and public utilities departments. The current mobile unit is 23 years old and shared by the city, Camden and Pasquotank counties and Emergency Management.
Buffaloe told councilors that it’s unclear who is responsible for maintaining the vehicle.
“We may use it tomorrow and it may or may not start,” Buffaloe said. “We allowed Hertford and Perquimans to use it during their natural gas leak and there was a problem with the generator.’’
Buffaloe is also asking to purchase $13,000 of what he described as “less-than-lethal” equipment that would be used to respond to a civil unrest incident in the city.
The purchase would include irritants like pepper bells, munitions like bean bag rounds, rubber balls and batons and distraction devices such as flashbangs. The devices would be classified as minimum force but effective enough to deter hostile crowds.
“The civil unrest events of 2020 showed the Elizabeth City Police Department needs additional equipment to protect lives and property from individuals who seek to disrupt the lives of our citizens,’’ Buffaloe said. “We are requesting these to be on hand so we can be prepared.”
Establishing a dive team would cost around $60,000, which would go toward training and the purchase of equipment. The city currently uses the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team.
“We have six police officers in our department that are interested (in serving on a dive team),” Buffaloe said. “The fire department already has divers that go over to Chowan and serve on the dive team. We have the staff, we just don’t have the equipment.’’