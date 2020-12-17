Angie has been struggling since the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to shut down in March.
The 26-year-old Elizabeth City resident had been working as a bartender and waitress at Virginia restaurants for the past four years. Restaurants were among the hardest-hit businesses when states imposed stay-at-home orders as a way to stop the spread of COVID.
Even though some restaurants have now reopened, Angie says they’re still not doing a lot of hiring.
“I’m still on unemployment because of that,” she said.
Angie, not her real name, was among the local residents attending a “Community Day” event at Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church on Saturday. The event, sponsored by the Durham-based United Providers of Health and Elizabeth City’s River Community Development Corp., offered no-cost COVID-19 testing and information about housing and utilities assistance.
Angie was seeking help with the latter. At this point she estimates she’s about a month behind on her rent and a bit more than that on utilities.
“I really hope I can get assistance,” she said.
The $600-a-week in additional unemployment benefits she was receiving through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act helped. But once that assistance ended in July, she was forced to dip into her now-depleted savings.
“It has been a struggle,” Angie said. “(The shutdown) doesn’t stop bills from coming.”
Jerome Brown, co-founder of United Providers of Health, suggested stories like Angie’s aren’t usual. The continuing economic impact of the pandemic, combined with the upcoming sun-setting of an eviction moratorium, potentially could leave people without safe housing.
“It’s a crisis,” he said.
However, he’s hopeful the moratorium the Centers for Disease Control imposed on residential evictions for nonpayment of rent will be extended. Currently it’s scheduled to expire on Dec. 31. He’s also hopeful Congress will finally approve a new stimulus package that includes additional funding to help the unemployed.
According to Forbes, the latest stimulus proposal under consideration includes $748 billion to assist the unemployed. The plan would award unemployed workers $300 a week for 16 weeks through April 19.
“I think this is still a high priority” for state and federal officials, Brown said.
Brown said UPOH is delighted to partner with churches and community organizations like River City CDC on its Community Day project.
“The church has been the pillar in the Black community for years,” Brown said.
Christina Corbo, a HUD certified housing counselor who works with River City CDC, was on hand to answer questions about rental assistance and utilities assistance and help people with the application process.
Funding through the federal CARES Act provides rental and utilities assistance for people affected by the pandemic.
Corbo said the funding can be used to help pay past-due rent going back as far as March and continuing through the end of this month. She, too, is hopeful Congress will approve more funding for rental assistance going forward.
“The hope is that there will be an extension (on moratoriums) but as of right now it is still the end of this month,” she said.
The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan research organization, notes that the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey conducted in early July showed one in five adults in rental housing reporting they were behind on rent. That included 12.5 million adults who had not paid rent and another 1.3 million whose rent had been deferred, the CBPP said.
According to Mother Jones magazine, another nonprofit advocacy group, the National Council of State Housing Agencies, also studied the number of U.S. residents behind on their rent amid the pandemic.
The NCSHA study found renters owing an estimated $17 billion to $18.8 billion in payments to landlords as of early November. The consulting firm that prepared the report estimates that figure will rise to $24.5 billion by January, Mother Jones said.
Corbo said she’s heard that the COVID relief package being considered by Congress could include an extension of the moratorium to Jan. 31.
The Rev. Javan Leach, pastor of Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church, said Saturday’s Community Day at his church was also designed to help people get tested for COVID-19.
“This is very important to us,” said Leach.
He said it’s important for churches to partner with community organizations, and has never been more important than in the midst of the pandemic.
Lenora Jarvis-Mackey, chief executive officer of River City CDC, expressed appreciation for Mt. Lebanon AME Zion’s involvement in Community Day.
“It’s good to have a church as a partner because of course they are the center of the community,” she said.
To find out what types of unemployment and rental assistance is available, United Providers of Health can be reached at 1-800-701-1023. That information is also available online at www.upoh.org.
River City CDC also has a hotline for COVID housing assistance at (252) 267-3278.