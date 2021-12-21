Hezekiah Brown told a “Building Bridges” gathering last week that Elizabeth City is “small enough and smart enough” to become the best city in the nation.
Brown and Harold Barnes talked about a grassroots listening effort they carried out in conjunction with River City Community Development Corp. with the goal of understanding what needs to happen in order to bring the community together.
Lenora Jarvis-Mackey, executive director of River City CDC, said at the beginning of the meeting — held at the nonprofit’s North NC Trades Training Center — that the session itself was a step toward making Elizabeth City a place where everyone is valued and respected.
“Together we can make a difference,” Jarvis-Mackey said.
Brown said Elizabeth has three big assets going for it: three institutions of higher education, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the surrounding area.
The meeting was held against the backdrop of an acknowledged fracture in the community in the aftermath of the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. in April by deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.
“We’re trying to build bridges everywhere,” Brown said, reiterating that he believes Elizabeth City can become a model for the rest of the country.
Ernest Sutton also said “Elizabeth City has the potential of being greater than great” but added “we must meet the potential head-on.”
Pasquotank County Commissioner Cecil Perry congratulated the organization for convening the meeting and said the central issue, in his view, is peaceful co-existence of people who are different.
“We have not learned how to live together,” he said.
Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten III, who also attended the event, said youth are the priority for the community’s future.
Peggy Davenport, who identified herself as a deaconess missionary with the Church of God in Christ, said churches and every Christian need to take seriously the Great Commission to reach all people and teach them about Jesus Christ.
Getting people in the community to trust one another will require “one-on-one work,” Davenport said.
Brown said “River City CDC Building Bridges to a Better Understanding” is a three-year initiative of River City CDC to address community relations in the aftermath of Brown’s death and to identify “a new path of civility and community prosperity.”
Brown said there is a role for everyone and the mindset of “it’s not somebody else’s job, it’s my job” is critical to the initiative’s success.
“Harold and I can’t do it by ourselves,” Brown said, referring to Barnes.
The Rev. John Shannon, a resident of Elizabeth City and pastor of Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Edenton, said the community is hurting but added, “together we can fix these issues and we can move forward.”
Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett gave a presentation on the Pasquotank County Peace Initiative, which includes grassroots conversations, a peace officer initiative in the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, and a Citizens Advisory Council.
Hammett said the county is looking to the national organization Police2Peace to help guide it.
Corrina Ruffieux, director of Visit Elizabeth City, talked about the importance of friends and family as a reason people cite for visiting Elizabeth City. She also discussed the tourism-related challenge if people don’t view Elizabeth City as a welcoming place.
Ruffieux said that in the most recent community survey people used positive terms such as “fun” and “family” to talk about Elizabeth City but also used negative terms such as “boring” and “racist.”
Visit NC is working on an action plan for promoting Elizabeth City as a welcoming community and will present the plan to the tourism and hospitality industry in February, she said.
Barnes said it’s mandatory that people come together to develop better understanding of one another. He said Russia and China are waiting to usurp America’s role in the world and Americans in his estimation only have 5-10 years to “get it together” before that likely comes to pass.
Barnes said there is a need for both Black men and white men to call out people in their own group. That’s difficult but necessary, he said.
“We are a fractured community right now but we are a community nonetheless,” Barnes said.