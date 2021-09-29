Sentara Healthcare officials and city and county leaders broke ground Tuesday on a medical office building that will be part of the new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus that includes a new 80-bed hospital.
The 60,000-square foot medical office building is expected to open on Sentara’s new 135-acre campus next September and Sentara officials hope to break ground on the new hospital in the spring.
Sentara officials hope to have the new hospital, planned for the corner of Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road, open in 2024. It will replace the current Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on North Road Street. SAMC — formerly known as Albemarle Hospital — opened in 1961 and is owned by the county but leased to Sentara.
“The current hospital was ultra-modern when it opened and it has done its duty, and then some, for the last 60 years,” said Dr. Phil Jackson, SAMC president. “Now the time has come to build for the future and that is what we are going to start today.”
The medical office building on the campus will house several Sentara physician services practices on the second floor. The first floor will include radiation oncology services, wound care services, cardiac rehab and a Women’s Imaging Center.
The new medical building will also include a new cancer center.
“The hospital will be the crown jewel of this campus,” Jackson said. “But we start as many health campuses do with a medical office building. It will include a state-of-the-art cancer center and consolidate several medical practices in the community under one roof.’’
Sentara Healthcare President of Medical Groups and Ambulatory Services Dr. David James described the future medical office building and hospital as “one-stop” shopping for patients.
“This hub here is part of an infrastructure where we put like physicians together, complimentary positions together, specialists together under a common roof,” James said. “It creates a very convenient hub location. This will be our pioneer site right here.”
Mayor Bettie Parker said she was excited that Sentara is building a new hospital in the county.
“They are making the statement that they are genuinely concerned about the health and welfare of the people in this region,” Parker said. “They are here to provide service for the long haul. As they grow so will the city of Elizabeth City.”
Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin called the new health campus another economic engine for the county.
“We are standing here in a cornfield that will be a state-of-the-art medical facility,” Griffin said. “It will be an anchor in northeastern North Carolina that we can use as an economic development tool.”
Sentara will also lease three acres at the site to Pasquotank for the new Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services building. Under terms of the lease, Pasquotank will pay $1 a year for 50 years.
Sentara and Pasquotank announced last November a settlement plan for the hospital’s 30-year lease on the current county-owned hospital.
Sentara, which took over operations at the hospital in 2014, will place $38 million in an escrow account until the new hospital is open and operating.
That escrow money will be used to pay Sentara’s lease and other associated costs — around $2 million annually — at the county-owned hospital while the new hospital is being built.
Once the new hospital is open, the remaining escrow money, which could be around $30 million, will be released to the county.
Pasquotank will retain ownership of the current SAMC site on North Road Street once the new hospital opens.