POWELLS POINT — Saturday will be a full day of bull riding and barbecue cooking and tasting as the Currituck Bulls & BBQ event returns to the Currituck Rural Center in Powells Point.
The event, presented by the Currituck County Department of Travel and Tourism, will include a rodeo sanctioned by the Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association featuring some of the region’s top bull riders and barrel racers.
Currituck Bulls & BBQ will also feature a barbecue-cooking competition sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society and a People’s Choice tasting opportunity, a live musical performance by Manteo Murphy, a crafts market, mechanical bull riding, cornhole tournament, and local food vendors. Events will begin at noon and end at 6 p.m.
More than 30 teams from across the United States are expected to compete in the barbecue contest, and prizes will be awarded for top chicken, pork ribs, pork and beef brisket.Advance tickets for the rodeo are $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 and younger and can be purchased through Friday at the Currituck County Welcome Center in Moyock, or via phone at 252-435-2947. Tickets will also be available the day of the event at the Rural Center but cost $5 more per age group.
Tickets for the people’s choice tasting will be available at the event for $10 each. Proceeds will benefit the Currituck 4-H Backpack for Kids program.For more information, visit www.bullsandbbq.com or call 252-435-2947.