...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 104 to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
CAMDEN — Camden commissioners have appointed the first woman in the county's history to serve as county manager.
Erin Burke, the principal planner for the city of Williamsburg, Virginia, was appointed to the post Tuesday on a unanimous vote by commissioners.
Burke has worked for the city of Williamsburg for the past 5½ years. Before that she worked for the town of Manteo for 12 years.
In Manteo, Burke assisted the town manager in areas such as stormwater management, park development and maintenance, grant administration, planning, zoning administration, flood plain management, emergency preparedness and emergency response.
Burke noted in an interview after Tuesday's meeting that in a small town an administrative employee ends up wearing many hats. She said that has prepared her for the work she will be doing in Camden.
"I cut my teeth in Manteo," she said.
Burke also said her experience addressing growth and development issues in both Manteo and Williamsburg has prepared her for dealing with the challenge of managing growth in Camden.
Burke said she considers North Carolina her adopted home state.
"I'm super excited about coming here," she said. "North Carolina is my adopted home. North Carolina feels like home."
Burke succeeds Ken Bowman, who announced his retirement last summer but has continued serving as interim county manager in a part-time capacity until the new manager was in place.
Burke's first day as county manager will be July 11.