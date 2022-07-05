Erin Burke

CAMDEN — Camden commissioners have appointed the first woman in the county's history to serve as county manager. 

Erin Burke, the principal planner for the city of Williamsburg, Virginia, was appointed to the post Tuesday on a unanimous vote by commissioners.

Burke has worked for the city of Williamsburg for the past 5½ years. Before that she worked for the town of Manteo for 12 years.

In Manteo, Burke assisted the town manager in areas such as stormwater management, park development and maintenance, grant administration, planning, zoning administration, flood plain management, emergency preparedness and emergency response.

Burke noted in an interview after Tuesday's meeting that in a small town an administrative employee ends up wearing many hats. She said that has prepared her for the work she will be doing in Camden.

"I cut my teeth in Manteo," she said.


Burke also said her experience addressing growth and development issues in both Manteo and Williamsburg has prepared her for dealing with the challenge of managing growth in Camden.

Burke said she considers North Carolina her adopted home state.

"I'm super excited about coming here," she said. "North Carolina is my adopted home. North Carolina feels like home."

Burke succeeds Ken Bowman, who announced his retirement last summer but has continued serving as interim county manager in a part-time capacity until the new manager was in place.

Burke's first day as county manager will be July 11.