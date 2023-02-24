...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
CAMDEN — Camden County’s popular Heritage Festival would be assured annual funding if the county were to assume full control of the event.
That’s according to Camden Manger Erin Burke, who would like to make the festival a line item in the county’s annual fiscal budget.
“That was a big feather in the cap,” said Burke, who was referring to the success of last year’s festival. “We had over 4,000 attendees at the (2022) festival.”
Burke was speaking at Wednesday’s annual Camden Board of Commissioners’ retreat, where she recommended the board consider restructuring the festival to give the county more control of the event, which celebrates Camden’s history. The second annual festival was held last October at Camden Community Park behind Camden Intermediate School.
“Because the Heritage Festival is set up as a 501(c4) nonprofit, the county has been the conduit by which that nonprofit has been operating,” Burke said. “We should probably take that over as a special event and give it a special event line item in the budget.”
The residents who sit on the festival’s organizing committee could become representatives for the festival for the board, she said.
“It’s a fantastic event,” Burke said. “I have a personal love for community events like that. It really is a great opportunity to bring a whole bunch of people together on a day nobody has any obligation to be there, but they’re there for the fun of it.”
Burke said she thinks the county could move the festival’s success “into a different realm” by assuming control of the daylong event.
“And we’d have the ability to fund it,” she said.
Commissioner Randy Krainiak, who is credited with coming up with the idea for the festival, said he concurs with Burke’s recommendation.
“I agree,” said Krainiak, who also chair’s the festival committee. “I think it should be a county function.”
Krainiak said the first two festivals helped organizers iron out any wrinkles and now is a good time to turn the event over to the county.
“It took a little bit of a pop of the clutch to get it going and I think that we’ve got it going,” he said.
The first-ever Camden Heritage Festival was originally scheduled to be held in 2020 on May 9, the date in 1777 when the North Carolina General Assembly passed legislation that split Pasquotank County and formed Camden, a new county north of the Pasquotank River.
The event was postponed to Sept. 12, 2020, however, because of COVID restrictions on large gatherings. The festival was again rescheduled from September 2020 to May 22, 2021, before being postponed again to its final date of Oct. 9, 2021.
Another benefit of Camden taking over the festival is it would help ensure its perpetuity by assigning it a county mission statement and dedicated staffing. Within three weeks after the last festival, the county was fielding inquiries from residents as to when the next festival was scheduled, she said.
Burke said this year’s festival is currently planned for the end of September, but she’d like to set a permanent date to hold the event.
“We’ll try to lock in a date permanently that we can just run it in the future,” she said.