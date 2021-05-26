CAMDEN — Local and state officials are investigating after a badly burned body was found among the ruins of a backyard storage shed destroyed by fire in Camden County Tuesday morning.
Chief Deputy Rodney Meads of the Camden Sheriff’s Office said the person’s body was found among the remains of a shed that caught fire behind a house at 295 N.C. Highway 343 about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The person hasn’t been identified yet because their body was burned beyond recognition, Meads said. Asked if the person was male or female, he said authorities weren’t able to make that determination.
The body was scheduled to be transported Wednesday to the state medical examiner’s office in Greenville for an autopsy, Meads said. The autopsy should help authorities identify the person but confirming their identity may take time because it likely will require a comparison of dental records, he said.
Meads said the fire was reported by a neighbor who lives on property adjacent to 295 NC 343. The neighbor and a relative were walking back from where a new home is being built further back on their property when they heard what appeared to be the ignition of a fire, Meads said. Drawing closer and seeing the shed next door on fire, they alerted authorities, he said.
When firefighters with the South Camden Fire Department arrived, the shed, which was approximately 10 feet by 10 feet, was fully involved in flames, according to a press release from the Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office, which investigates fires in Camden.
According to Meads, firefighters weren’t able to save the small shed. It wasn’t until after they had extinguished the flames that they discovered the body lying among the shed’s ruins, he said. Meads said he and another sheriff’s official were already on the scene because they had responded to the fire.
Meads said no cause for the fire has been determined. He said the shed contained lawnmower parts, tents and tent poles and other items.
Meads said the property at 295 NC 343 has two owners, one of whom was reached by phone about the fire on Tuesday. “The other owner has not been seen” since the fire, he said.
According to Camden tax records, the listed owner of the property at 295 N.C. Highway 343 North is George Byberg Jr.
The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Camden Sheriff’s Office and the Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office in the investigation of Tuesday’s fire.