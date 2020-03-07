A man who worked for more than a decade to boost student enrollment and expand academic programs at Elizabeth City State University returned on Friday to help the campus celebrate the 129th anniversary of its founding.
Mickey L. Burnim, who served as ECSU chancellor from 1995 to 2006, gave the keynote address at ECSU’s 129th Founders Day Convocation. He also was presented with a plaque officially conferring upon him the status of ECSU chancellor emeritus.
Burnim gave the convocation address in the campus building that bears his name: the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center. In his remarks, he focused on the university’s key founder, Hugh Cale, and encouraged ways to best remember Cale and his fellow founders.
Cale was a black state lawmaker from Pasquotank County. In 1891, he sponsored House Bill 383, which established the Elizabeth City State Normal School. The General Assembly approved the bill on March 3, 1891, creating a rural North Carolina school where African Americans could study to become teachers.
“It was to be a school for ‘the teaching and training of teachers of the colored race to teach in the common schools of the state,’” Burnim said, quoting the House’s joint resolution. “It marked the official beginning of what we now know as Elizabeth City State University.”
Burnim asked the near-capacity audience how Cale and his fellow founders should best be remembered.
“Are remembrance and celebration enough? I think not,” he said, adding alumni, faculty, staff and current students owe the founders a debt of gratitude. “Collectively and individually we should be thankful for what Hugh Cale did,” Burnim said, before next quoting Swiss philosopher Henri-Frederic Amiel.
“Thankfulness is the beginning of gratitude. Gratitude is the completion of thankfulness. Thankfulness may consist merely of words. Gratitude is shown in acts.”
Burnim suggested ways for students, faculty and staff to express their gratitude for what he called the founders’ “gift to us”: ECSU.
First, he urged students “to be thankful for the university that you have today.”
“And it is very special,” Burnim said. “The longer I’m away, the more I see other places, the more I appreciate what makes this place very special.”
Burnim next turned to ECSU’s faculty.
“You can show your gratitude to founder Hugh Cale and the other founders by holding yourselves accountable — another one of those core values,” Burnim said. “Accountable for doing all in your power to add to that great reputation.”
Burnim concluded by addressing the ECSU staff, who he said play a significant role in the achievements of students.
“So, what about you, staff?” he asked. “Yes, you also owe Hugh Cale a debt of gratitude. You should be thankful to be part of an organization that cares for its students and that excels at helping them to reach their full potential.”
During his time at ECSU, Burnim worked to increase student enrollment and expanded the degree offerings to seven new baccalaureate programs and put in place the university’s first three master’s degree programs.
In 2006, he was appointed president of Bowie State University, in Maryland, where he retired in 2017. He served briefly as the interim president of the University of Maryland at Eastern Shore and is currently the interim president at Coppin State University.
In her introduction of Burnim, Chancellor Karrie Dixon described him as a “humble, servant leader.”
Dixon said when someone possesses leadership qualities like Burnim it’s hard to stay retired.
“Everybody wants you still and that’s a testament to his leadership and how great of a person he is,” Dixon said, turning to Burnim. “So, we are delighted that you and your wife (LaVera) are here back at ECSU to speak to us this morning.”