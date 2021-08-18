Marcia Phillips, who specializes in stained glass, constructed the stained glass window on the door of the chapel at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Phillips now hopes she is awarded the contract to complete the stained glass and other specialty glass work before construction begins on Sentara Healthcare’s new $158 million hospital.
Phillips, and local trucking company owner Gregory Dillard, were among local business owners attending a recent workshop where they met and heard from representatives of Whiting-Turner, Sentara Healthcare’s construction contractor. The firm has offices throughout the United States, including one in Chesapeake, Virginia.
The workshop was among a series of training sessions hosted by Elizabeth City State University’s Small Business Technology Development Center to help minority-owned companies prepare and submit bids for subcontract construction work on the new hospital.
Associates from the company opened the workshop with a presentation on the requirements subcontractors will need to meet before submitting bids for construction work. Their discussion also included any of the necessary insurance and bonding subcontractors must have. For subcontractors to be eligible to bid on construction work they must be qualified as a vendor by Whiting-Turner.
Phillips, who owns Spectrum Shadows stained glass studio, performs an array of specialty glass work, from stained glass to glass carvings using a sandblaster. She said she hopes to complete the stained glass work for the new hospital’s chapel, but also additional glass work in the hospital lobby and other common areas.
Phillips’ stained glass has been featured for more than two decades in the annual Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair.
Dillard said being named a subcontractor for Whiting-Turner would “most definitely” be a boost to his company, Dillards Trucking LLC. It’s a new small business that is based in Elizabeth City and is looking to expand. Dillard plans to submit bids for any work that involves the specialized transportation of equipment, materials and other gear to and from the construction site, he said.
Wanda Cooper, director of the Small Business Technology Development Center, praised Sentara Healthcare and Whiting-Turner for their partnership. She said Sentara hired a diversity officer because it is invested in assisting minority-owned businesses. Whiting-Turner has agreed to hold once-monthly training sessions in Elizabeth City to help potential subcontractors to qualify and prepare for the bidding process.
The SBTDC is based in Raleigh and has offices throughout the state, including the Elizabeth City location. Representing the main office on Thursday was Scott Barker, the center’s program director for government contracting. Barker said attending the workshops helps put the participants on a level playing field with the larger, more experienced companies that also will submit bids.
Of all the cities where SBTDC has office locations, Elizabeth City is probably the least populated, in terms of businesses available to bid on large projects, Baker said. Looking ahead to the future and the planned Interstate 87, which will run through Elizabeth City and to the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, Barker said he is optimistic about the region’s potential economic development.
The next scheduled training session is set for Thursday, Sept. 23, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at ECSU’s K.E. White Graduate Center at 1704 Weeksville Road. Five additional monthly sessions will be held from October to February 2022.
Construction of the new 80-bed hospital is set to begin next spring on a 135-acre site near Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road. The new hospital will be renamed Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus and will replace the 60-year-old Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, formerly known as Albemarle Hospital.