Some area businesses are beginning to hire new workers as they open back up — often replacing furloughed employees who have not returned.
“We are hiring additional people,” said Mosen Lahilil, owner of The City Grille. “We need people. We are shorthanded right now.”
The restaurant furloughed many of its employees when dine-in service was suspended in March under Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide order intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Now restaurants have been allowed to reopen their dining rooms at 50 percent capacity and Lahilil is in the process of replacing employees who have not returned to work since the reopening.
“Some people didn’t come back to work,” he said. “Only a few came back.”
Lahill said some former employees have found other work, while others have continued to draw unemployment plus an additional $600 a week from the federal government.
Ray Mays, manager of O’Reilly Auto Parts, said he took the position as manager after the outbreak of COVID-19 and a number of the store’s employees had already been laid off.
He said he doesn’t know what business may have been like previously but right now business is good.
The company is still in a hiring freeze, though, he said. He has hired a couple of employees, but those employees are replacing workers who have left.
At the Circle II restaurant, owner Thomas Jones said the number of employees he has now is about two thirds what it was before the COVID-19 outbreak.
“And we’re not finished yet,” Jones added, explaining as the business continues to build back to what he hopes will be full force. “Hopefully we’ll get it back up to where it was.”
Jones said he has brought back some of the workers who had been furloughed and also hired some new people to replace employees who were not able to return.
“i have hired back some of the ones that were here,” he said. “Some are unable to come back.”
Jones said it’s taking time for business volume to build back.
“All in all I’m doing well,” Jones said, adding, “I’m not back up where I was before.”
He said as the business adjusts to the phased reopening there are adjustments being made every day to improve efficiency. He noted that for now the restaurant is still not offering its popular buffet.