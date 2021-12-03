Concerts, parades, tree lighting ceremonies and the monthly ArtWalk are among the many Christmas-themed activities scheduled for this weekend.
The weekend kicks off at 4 p.m. today with the December First Friday Artwalk hosted by Downtown Elizabeth City. Businesses and other downtown venues will host artists and their works, plus live music, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sharing the 4 p.m. start time is Museum of the Albemarle, which is hosting an hour-long gingerbread house workshop. Participants will design a gingerbread house and decorate it with Christmas Grinch-like candies.
In the 5 o’clock slot today is the Candlelight Christmas tours of the Whalehead in Historic Corolla. The hour-long event will run 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $20 is registration is required by calling 252-453-9040.
Also today, Camden County will celebrate its tree lighting ceremony on the lawn of the Historic Courthouse at 5:30 p.m. The event will include Christmas music and free pizza.
Hertford’s Grand Illumination starts at 6 p.m. in front of the Perquimans County Courthouse. The illumination will include the downtown Christmas lights, live music and a visit from Santa.
Currituck County’s tree lighting ceremony and Christmas parade starts at 6 p.m. outside the Currituck Cooperative Extension building Barco. The tree lighting will be at 6 p.m., with the parade following at 7 p.m.
The Pasquotank River Yacht Club’s Lighted Boat Parade on the Pasquotank River gets underway at 7 p.m. Attendees can watch the parade from Mariners’ Wharf Park, Waterfront Park or Mothboat Park.
Rounding out Friday’s busy list of events is the Elizabeth City State University Choir’s annual Christmas concert. The concert begins at 8 p.m. in the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center. Admission is free but ECSU is asking attendees bring one microwaveable good to be donated to the Food Bank of the Albemarle.
Saturday’s events begin with a Dear Santa Pancake Breakfast at the Chief Petty Officer’s Association at 514 Cardwell Street. The breakfast starts at 6:30 a.m. for call-in orders and 7 a.m. for walk-ins. Santa arrives at 9 a.m. The cost is $9 for adults and $4 for children 6 or younger.
American Legion Post 40, located on West Queen Street in Edenton, will host its Breakfast with Santa at the post from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Homemade breakfast and professional photos with Santa will be available.
In Elizabeth City, Museum of the Albemarle will host its Designers Workshop: Deck Those Halls from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will create a wreath or make a Christmas tree ornament to take home. Cost is $30 for Friends of the Museum members and $35 for non-members. For more information, call 252-335-1453.
Also starting at 10 a.m. is Perquimans County’s A Christmas Kickoff Weekend, which will be held at the Perquimans Recreation Department at 310 Granby Street in Hertford. The event runs till 2 p.m. and will include a 5K Rhythm Run, crafts bazaar, children’s activities and food trucks.
An hour later in Camden County, the South Mills Fire Department’s Christmas Parade begins at 11 a.m. The parade route begins at the drawbridge at Main Street and continues west before ending at Paradise Family Grocery.
Hertford’s Christmas Parade also will be held on Saturday; it starts in the downtown at 2 p.m.
In Chowan County, the county and town of Edenton will host Kick-Off to Christmas at Colonial Park starting at 3 p.m. The tree lighting will be at 5:30 p.m., followed by Santa’s visit with children starting at 6 p.m. The town’s lighted boat parade on Edenton Bay will follow at 6:15 p.m.
All day Saturday, Museum of the Albemarle will host its Christmas at Who-seumville, which will include several activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be the Tiny Tot Christmas Train, screenings of the film “The Polar Express” and pony rides (for a fee) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and carriage rides from noon to 4 p.m. Santa will be meeting with children from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Capping off Saturday’s events is the Elizabeth City Christmas Parade, which starts at 5:30 p.m. The parade route follows Westover Street to Ehringhaus Street, then east to Road Street where it turns left and turning right turn onto Main Street. The parade turns right at Water Street and concludes at Waterfront Park.
Two events on hand for Sunday finalize the weekend’s activities.
The Albemarle Chorale will perform its annual free Christmas concert at Edenton United Methodist Church on Virginia Road at 4 p.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church, in Camden County, will host a “Wonders of Christmas” drive-thru event at N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each station will have a different theme and goodies will be passed out to the children. Canned goods will be collected for Food Bank of the Albemarle.