GREENVILLE — A Democratic congressman who has secured major funding for Greenville in the past said he will consider new funding requests carefully now that earmarks have been restored as an option for U.S. representatives.
The Greenville City Council on Monday voted to submit three requests for earmark funding to U.S. Reps. G.K. Butterfield and Greg Murphy, whose districts both include parts of the city. Murphy’s office did not comment on the requests.
Butterfield said it will be his job to choose proposals that will have the greatest “economic and human impact” in the 1st Congressional District, which includes all or part of 15 counties and more than 90 municipalities. He expects to receive between 40 to 50 applications.
“We are being told we can submit 10 requests, and that three to four will likely be funded,” Butterfield said. “We are being told it will be a transparent process.”
The 10 requests will be posted on representatives’ websites and they must affirm there is no conflict of interest involving themselves or family members, Butterfield said.
Community Project Funding, or earmarks, were long a part of the budget-writing process, giving representatives and senators a chance to secure funding for specific projects in their districts.
Congress ended earmarks, with support from President Barack Obama, in 2011 when some members of Congress were jailed after corruption scandals involving earmarked projects.
Butterfield said he supports the concept of community funding because it exemplifies what Congress’ job is — writing the nation’s budget and directing funds to help its citizens.
“There is no question about it, members of Congress know firsthand the needs of their district,” Butterfield said.
Greenville benefited from earmarks when Butterfield secured nearly $7.2 million in federal funding for the $8 million The G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center project.
Low-income and minority communities traditionally have been underfunded in the budget-writing process, Butterfield said. Earmarks give members of Congress an opportunity to direct more money to those communities.
“Pitt County is a persistent poverty county. It is a county that has had a 20 percent poverty rate for the last 30 years,” Butterfield said. “We have a lot of prosperity in Greenville and I’m happy about that, but we also have a lot of poverty and it’s Congress’ responsibility to deliver resources to underserved communities.”
The City of Greenville plans to request funding for three projects: purchasing land adjacent to the Tar River that will help with a greenway expansion, stormwater infrastructure resiliency projects and purchasing new public safety radios.
A city spokesman said more details about the proposed stormwater projects will be available once the application process is complete.
Butterfield said the House Appropriations Committee plans to set aside 1 percent of Congress’ discretionary budget to dedicate toward the community project funding.
The typical discretionary budget is almost $1.5 trillion.
If that budget is cut to $1.4 trillion, then the community project budget could be $140 billion.
While the Senate hasn’t finalized its community project funding plan, it’s likely it and the House of Representatives each will get $70 billion.
The Senate has equally divided earmark funding among its 100 members. With 435 members, the House could equally divide the funding or base allocations on need, Butterfield said.
Representatives will submit their requests to one of 12 appreciation subcommittees for review. The deadlines run from April 28-30.
He anticipates the final projects will be announced in mid-May.
The president then comes back with his final budget requests with the goal of having the House adopt a budget resolution before the August recess.
Each submission then will have a budget debate on the House floor and be voted on.
The goal is to approve a budget and send it to the Senate so it can be approved by Sept. 30, the end of the federal fiscal year.
Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said the city plans to submit the requests to both representatives. The representatives have the option of including the requests in their respective recommendations, rejecting the requests or dividing them.
Butterfield said he has a good working relationship with 3rd District Rep. Murphy and he expects they will have discussions in the coming days about the city’s funding request.
Murphy’s office declined to comment when asked about the requests on Tuesday.
House Republicans voted to allow members to apply for the funding.