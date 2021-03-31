Last year, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, area real estate agents began seeing signs of a surprising upward trend in home sales. Since March 2020, it seems homes have been selling as fast as they can be listed.
In March of most years, U.S. Coast Guard families rotating in and out of the Elizabeth City area spark a streak in home sales. But it wasn’t Coast Coast families driving real estate activity in 2020.
“These are not Coast Guard families and that’s what’s been different for us,” said Terry Wilson, an agent for Hall and Nixon Real Estate and president of the Albemarle Area Association of Realtors.
Families from out of state, some as far away as Oregon, are leading the surge in area home buying. These new residents are coming from states where housing is more expensive and homes sell for much more money than what they’d pay for a house in northeastern North Carolina, Wilson explained.
“That housing dollar is going a lot further for them” in the Albemarle, she said.
The surge in sales is being experienced by real estate companies throughout the region.
“Across the board, everybody is seeing the same thing,” says Realtor Diana Gardner, also of Hall and Nixon and a past president of AAAR. “Other agencies are experiencing the same thing. We’re not unique in that.”
According to Gardner, the new home-buyers represent all demographics but share one commonality: they are all seeking to escape big cities for rural parts of the country where they can enjoy a bit more privacy.
“People want to be secluded,” Gardner said. “There is no pattern, except they’re leaving crowded areas.”
One family from Arizona purchased a home in Heritage Shores Plantation in Perquimans County without having visited the house in person. Instead, they watched walk-through videos and viewed photos of the home online to make their decision, Gardner said.
She cited other examples as evidence of the boom. In 2019, just one home listed above $500,000 in Pasquotank County sold. That’s compared to nine homes listed above $500,000 that sold in 2020, Gardner said.
In Camden County, 49 homes listed between $300,000 and $400,000 sold in 2019, compared to 97 in the same price range that sold in 2020.
The situation was no different in Perquimans County, where the average listing price was $169,000 in 2019. Compare that to 2020 when the average price jumped to $234,000. Those include homes in Albemarle Plantation, Gardner said.
According to Gardner, there are usually more than 100 homes available for sale in Pasquotank at any given time. As of Thursday, Feb. 18, there were only 45 houses available for sale, and that limited supply stirs buyer competition.
“We’re in multiple offer situations on several houses today,” Gardner said. “It’s a strange thing.”
Other states people are moving in from include Ohio, Maryland, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Connecticut and Indiana.
Many of the home-buyers say they’re moving here because they need for a place to work from home and to homeschool their children, Gardner said.
Another reason people are interested in the Albemarle area is because it’s centrally located along the East Coast between New England and Florida, Wilson said.
One buyer asked if they could raise chickens on their property, Gardner said. Other perks for newcomers are lower taxes and waterfront access.
The spike in home sales in early 2020 led to an increase in listing prices, which in turn motivated local homeowners who have family outside the area to sell their houses.
“They are leaving to be near their family,” said Gardner, of why so many homes are becoming available for sale. “They’ve realized this is a good time to sell. They can sell quickly. So they are thrilled.”