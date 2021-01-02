Cool. That’s how one online news and entertainment source described Elizabeth City.
BuzzFeed has ranked Elizabeth City No. 17 out of 18 towns on its list of “18 Surprisingly Cool Small Towns in the USA.” The list, or “listicle,” was posted Monday at BuzzFeed.com by BuzzFeed contributor Jemima Skelley.
“A pedestrian-friendly city on the coast, Elizabeth City is a cute place to stay for a night or two,” Skelley writes. “Often nicknamed the “Harbor of Hospitality,” thanks to its Southern charm and friendly vibe, it’s got plenty of great food options for an overnight stay. Elizabeth City is also home to the annual potato festival, so time your visit accordingly.”
The BuzzFeed write-up also includes a photograph of downtown Elizabeth City that was originally posted at the Instagram page of the travel destination organization Rediscover America.
According to Corinna Ruffieux, executive director of Visit Elizabeth City, the photo was taken in July by a professional photographer who works for the North Carolina’s state tourism division.
While she was aware of Rediscover America’s interest in Elizabeth City, she did not know about BuzzFeed’s ranking until Monday when it appeared online, she said.
Being recognized by BuzzFeed, which boasts itself as “the world’s leading independent digital media company,” is an opportunity Ruffieux will gladly accept.
“We’re a cool town,” Ruffieux said, of the listing. “It adds to our cool factor. I’ll take it.”
People aren’t traveling much with the COVID-19 pandemic still in full swing. Ruffieux said the BuzzFeed ranking is preparing Elizabeth City to be a key travel spot once the pandemic ends and travelers get back to hitting the roads.
“It’s kind of setting us up for success when people are ready to travel,” she said.
Listed the No. 1 Cool Small Town is La Conner, Washington. Medicine Park, Oklahoma is listed in the No. 18 spot.
A listicle is an online list compiled according to a theme but includes additional written content to make it publishable as an article. The entire list can be viewed online at www.buzzfeed.com/jemimaskelley/best-american-small-town-road-trip-stops. Rediscover America’s Instagram link is www.instagram.com/rediscoverusa/?utm_source=ig_embed.