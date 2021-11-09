A U.S. Air Force 1945 Douglas C-54 taxis to a stop at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport, Monday.
The plane is one of more than 300 of its kind that dropped tons of food in West Berlin during an early Cold War Soviet blockade. The 15-month humanitarian operation thwarted the Soviet attempt to starve out Western allies from Germany.
The plane is being parked at the Elizabeth City airport until Dec. 17, when it will participate in this year's First Flight annual celebration at the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kitty Hawk.