Members of the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office's Citizens Advisory Council will have to attend at least four of the council’s six annual meetings if they expect to maintain their seat.
Members of the newly formed 13-member council voted 9-0 Tuesday night to require members to attend four of the council’s six scheduled meetings, including Tuesday’s meeting.
Four members were absent from Tuesday's meeting: Walter Godfrey, Scott Neal, Jamaul Riddick and Adam Swain.
In attendance were members Ben Barnhill, LaShonda Dance, Barry Doebert, Robby Goodman, Michael Harrel, Christopher Harty Ashley Mitchell, Tony Spence and Angela Welsh.
Present to represent the sheriff’s office were Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg and Major Aaron Wallio. Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammet also was in attendance.
The council also agreed that regular meetings will be held bi-monthly, for a total of six meetings a year, each calendar year from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. The next two meetings are set for March 21 and May 16, each starting at 6 p.m. in the training room of the Pasquotank Public Safety Building.
The CAC also discussed training requirements, such as members completing 16 hours worth of “ride-alongs” with a county deputy on patrol.
In other business, Welsh and Spence discussed their experiences assisting the Sheriff’s Office in interviewing deputy candidates last month.
“I can say that I enjoyed it,” said Spence, who explained he and Welsh joined three officers from the sheriff’s office on the interview panel.
“We just went through a series of questions with the candidate and it seemed to me the majority of the candidates had previous (law enforcement) experience,” he said.
The sheriff’s department interviewed five candidates to fill a total of two patrol positions and one school resource officer, Fogg said.
Welsh said one aspect from the interviews that stood out to her was that when asked, most of the candidates said they applied because they wanted to work at the sheriff’s office.
“They were all asked the same questions,” Welsh said. “Three out of the five said (they wanted to work here) because of the atmosphere. And that is huge.”
Welsh and Spence participated in the interviews after Wallio requested in November that the CAC be represented on the interview panel.
“I appreciate you guys sitting on the interview panel,” Wallio told them. “A lot of you guys stepped up and asked to be there. I really appreciate you guys willing to actually be on the interview panel.”
Wallio said he would inform the council when another round of applicant interviews come up so other members can participate.
Spence and Welsh assured other CAC members that their presence at the interviews wasn’t just for show. They, too, were allowed to ask the candidates questions, they said.
In the final order of business, council members voted to create a Facebook page to promote awareness of the CAC. The page will include updates about the council’s work and links to relevant resources at the county or sheriff’s office website. The board also voted to name Welsh and Goodman to the CAC Facebook subcommittee.
The CAC was formed last year at the request of Sheriff Tommy Wooten following the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by three sheriff’s deputies in April 2021.
A major role of the CAC is to help county officials better communicate with the public. The CAC also will review complaints from Sheriff’s Office deputies and employees regarding disciplinary actions taken against them.