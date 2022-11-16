Members of the county’s Citizen Advisory Council to the Sheriff’s Office will have a say in the hiring of sheriff’s deputies.
Major Aaron Wallio of the Sheriff’s Office told the CAC at its first official meeting Tuesday night that he would like to have at least two of the 13 council members take part in interviewing deputy candidates next month.
Wallio said the sheriff’s office is looking to fill five vacancies in December — three patrol deputies and two school resource officers.
Wallio, who is the Sheriff’s Office liaison to the CAC, said now that the Nov. 8 election is over, applications for the five open positions are starting to “filter in.”
“It would be nice for at least two people to come sit on the (interview) board with us to help with interviews,” he said.
Wallio told the CAC they will play an active role in the interview and hiring process.
“I would love for you to ask questions,” Wallio told the CAC. “It is a panel discussion and the panel has to agree on who we are going hire. We would like to have other opinions.”
The CAC was formed earlier this year at the request of Sheriff Tommy Wooten in the wake of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by three sheriff’s deputies in April 2021.
A major role of the 13-memebr CAC is to help county officials communicate with the public in the aftermath of policing incidents like Brown’s fatal shooting. It will also help promote public awareness about policing, provide input on new programs and initiatives in the department, and provide input on current law enforcement issues and concerns.
The CAC will also review grievances from Sheriff’s Office deputies and employees regarding disciplinary actions taken against them. It would be similar to Pasquotank’s personnel grievance committee for its employees.
The CAC’s 13 members represent different parts of the county and have diverse backgrounds. The CAC held an organizational meeting in June but Tuesday’s meeting was the first official gathering.
The county’s CAC is modeled after a similar council in Richland County, S.C. County Manager Sparty Hammett said that long-time Richland Sheriff Leon Lott told Pasquotank officials that citizen input in the hiring process is beneficial.
“(Lott) said cops see things like a cop,” Hammett said. “CAC members may see something different and say, ‘Wait a minute, there is something about this person.’ (Lott) said it has worked very well in Richland County.”
Wallio told the CAC Tuesday that the Sheriff’s Office is going to ask Pasquotank County to purchase 50 new body-worn cameras for deputies. The office currently has 45 and the additional cameras will be used by deputies assigned to the county courthouse and by investigators during interviews with crime suspects.
Wallio said the AXON cameras the department would like to purchase are more high-tech, and more expensive than the Sheriff’s Office’s current cameras. Wallio did not provide an estimated cost for the new cameras. He noted plans to purchase them are still being formed.
The Sheriff’s Office purchased body cameras around two years ago but Wallio said the department is having issues with them. He said the first year, six needed repair. Another 20 have been sent for repair this year. The cost of each repair is between $110 to $260, he said.
“They are starting to cost us money,” Wallio said. “We are having issues with the company, we are having issues with technical support.”
One feature of the AXON body-worn cameras is that they allow a law enforcement agency to view a deputy’s body-worn camera in real time. Wallio said the Elizabeth City Police Department uses AXON cameras.
“If a deputy is on a traffic stop, we can watch the deputy,” Wallio said. “That is great for purposes of review. Maybe there is a deputy we have had a complaint on or issue with, we can watch in real time to see how they are addressing people, how they are talking to people.’’
The CAC will meet again in January.