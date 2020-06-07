CAMDEN — Camden County commissioners have approved a hold-the-line $13.5 million budget for next year that doesn’t include any tax or fee increases.
Commissioners voted unanimously for the plan which keeps Camden’s property tax rate at 75 cents per $100 of valuation and the county’s solid waste fee at $75 per household. Water and sewer rates also won’t increase in the approved spending plan.
In remarks at the meeting, County Manager Ken Bowman thanked Camden staff for their work holding the line on their budgets.
“With a few exceptions, county departments continued to hold the line on expenditures,” he said. “However, non-departmental expenditures are increasing.”
Bowman’s budget message noted all levels of government are experiencing declining revenues because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even in Camden County this decline may create a challenge to maintain some local public services,” Bowman said. “Local governments are left in a position of uncertainty for upcoming budgets.”
Despite the revenue challenges, Bowman said “no reductions in service” are planned and the county is “not considering layoffs at all at this point.”
Camden’s general fund budget totals $13.6 million for 2020-21, which is an increase of $287,977 from the current year’s budget of $13.3 million.
Next year’s budget appropriates $330,976 in fund balance to balance the spending plan. In 2019-20, the appropriation from fund balance was $492,149.
Bowman said county staff made a concerted effort to appropriate as little fund balance as possible to balance next year’s spending plan. They did so, he said, by cutting general fund requests requiring $516,964 in fund balance to $330,976.
Bowman told commissioners the county is still in good financial condition.
“The county continues to remain focused on the area of economic development as a key to increasing revenues, expanding and diversifying the tax base, and making the wastewater system financially self-supporting,” he said.
The budget appropriates $2.6 million for the Camden County Schools, the same amount as in 2018-19 and 2019-20.
The Camden Board of Education had requested an increase in local current expense funding for next year. School officials said an additional $441,687 was needed to continue current staffing and services that included two intervention teachers and the addition of an online learning facilitator at Camden Early College. If the schools went without those three positions, the district said it would only need an additional $188,854.
The current version of the budget includes $405,878 for school capital outlay, which is the same amount as in the 2019-20 budget. School capital outlay in the 2019-19 budget was $295,000.
A tax increase of some kind is likely within the next couple of years in order to cover the cost of building a new high school.
Camden Schools officials and Camden County officials are working toward placing a bond referendum for a new high school on the ballot in November.