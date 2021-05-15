CAMDEN — Camden officials reached consensus this week on raising the county’s property tax rate to pay for the new Camden County High School.
The Camden Board of Commissioners reached a tentative consensus at a budget work session Thursday to increase the property tax rate by 13 cents to 88 cents per $100 valuation.
County Manager Ken Bowman explained that 10 cents of the tax hike would go toward repaying $33 million in construction bonds approved by voters in November, and the other 3 cents would go toward operational expenses related to the new high school.
None of the proposed tax hike will go toward county department operations — all is related to the new high school, according to Bowman.
The county’s proposed 2021-22 budget will be $14,041,485, up from this year’s budget of $13.5 million. Bowman said he will probably appropriate about $420,000 from the county’s fund balance in order to balance the budget.
The Camden Board of Education at its regular meeting Thursday voted unanimously to authorize architect Ashley Dennis and construction manager Rick Ott to continue developing the high school’s design in accordance with a plan presented to the board.
Board member Jason Banks mentioned there had been some discussion about the pros and cons of using a school design that incorporated “pre-engineered design elements” such as a gymnasium.
“I know it would change the look of your design, but cost-difference-wise — what cost benefits are we looking at with that?” Banks asked.
“We’re doing that analysis right now,” Ott replied. “And ultimately, if we find something that is more economical we will be back to you to let you know that.”
There will be a lot of cost analysis in the school project’s design development phase, Ott said.
Board members also asked Ott and Dennis to address the project’s roof-line.
Dennis said architects used a sloped roof everywhere that it made sense to do so.
“In the larger (areas) is where you’ll start to see the low-sloped roofs,” Dennis said. “They might be called flat roofs but they are not flat. So you’ll see that at the media center and then in the gymnasium area to the rear.”
She said the decision about roof slopes was based on economy and “construct-ability.”
Board member Chris Purcell asked Dennis and Ott to clarify were they were looking for from the school board. Was it approval of the design as presented? Or was it more like “you’re in the ballpark and continue on?” he said.
Ott said “you’re in the ballpark and continue on” is a good description of what he and Dennis were looking for from school officials.
Purcell said he believes the current design is a good combination of some traditional elements with more modern ideas and should serve the community well.
“I think it’s a good blend and we’re on the right track,” he said.
Board member Kevin Heath said he hates flat roofs and would like all the roofs to be metal if possible.
Ott said he can’t promise metal roofs right now. He noted building material costs are fluctuating — something he said will have to be watched very carefully as part of keeping the project within budget.
Questions of economy will probably persist right up to the building dedication and the grand opening, Ott said.
“But we are going to have a building dedication, and we are going to have a grand opening, and it is going to be a great school,” he said.