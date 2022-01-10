CAMDEN — Camden County has agreed to supply an additional 15,000 gallons of water a day to the South Mills Water Association to feed an ongoing subdivision project off Keeter Barn Road.
The 4-1 vote by Camden’s Board of Commissioners last week followed a recommendation by Camden Manager Ken Bowman, who said the developer of the project needs the extra water to move ahead with the subdivision.
The county has two water districts that provide residents water, South Mills Water and South Camden Water. South Mills residents who live east of N.C. Highway 343 are served by South Camden, while the remaining residents are served by the SMWA.
Currently, South Camden Water supplies 150,000 gallons per day to SMWA. Under the new agreement, South Camden Water will provide the water association an additional 15,000 gallons per day. Terms of the pact require the SMWA to use the extra water specifically to supply the Keeter Barn Road project.
Bowman said the subdivision’s developer suggested an alternative solution, which would involve installing a well at each subdivision lot.
“This is not the solution we need for the county when water and sewer are available,” Bowman said in his recommendation.
According to Bowman, the SMWA had originally asked for an additional 50,000 gallons per day to supply water to two subdivisions in South Mills: the project off Keeter Barn Road; and Wharf’s Landing, which is located off U.S. Highway 17 just south of the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center.
He cautioned commissioners that allocating that much additional water to SMWA would burden the South Camden Water system. He also pointed out that the county already has committed to other projects, such as a new high school, that will require water.
The county plans to expand water capacity and output at South Camden Water by adding a new well. Bowman expressed his concern about approving additional water for Wharf’s Landing until a decision is reached on expanding the South Camden Water plant.
At a public hearing in October to discuss water availability issues in South Mills, Bowman told the audience that there are 12 wells, each about 75 feet deep, located within the South Mills Water district, and they all draw water from the same aquifer. The water available has receded below the depth of the wells, he said.
Residents’ demand for water has pushed the county to build a new well in South Camden, which will be 170 feet deep and cost about $700,000. While the new well would not add to water availability, it will allow time for other wells to replenish some water, Bowman said.