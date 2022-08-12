Camden announces student fees for upcoming year From staff reports Reggie Ponder Author email Aug 12, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Camden County Schools has announced student fees for the 2022-23 school year.Camden County High School has a $10 supply fee, $15 technology fee and optional $3 locker fee.Camden Early College High School has a $5 supply fee, $15 technology fee, and various club fees.At Camden Middle School there is a $5 supply fee, $15 technology fee, and optional rent of school-owned instrument at $25.At Camden Intermediate School there is a $5 supply fee and $15 technology fee.Grandy Primary School has a $10 supply fee and $15 technology fee.A report on student fees was presented to the Camden County Board of Education at the board’s regular meeting Thursday night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fee Supply School Education Technology Locker Camden County Board Grandy Primary School Reggie Ponder Author email Follow Reggie Ponder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesJames steps down as EC police chiefEmerald Lake Apartments fire displaces 23 residentsWooten, Weiss picked for ECPPS boardNEAAAT begins new year with 759 studentsWooten to host Robinson for Sept. school safety eventReport: Some Pasquotank areas could see 2 feet of sea level riseTrucks stuck at monument plaza causes issuesOfficials mum on why police chief stepped downCurrituck woman wins $150K in NC lotteryCity to ask TDA for $25K for ECSU football Images