CAMDEN — By a split vote, Camden commissioners have given approval to preliminary plans for the Keeter Barn Landing subdivision in the South Mills area.
Commissioners voted 3-2 during Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting to approve the Keeter Barn Landing project which consists of 37 single-family lots located on the southwest corner of Keeter Barn Road and U.S. Highway 17.
Chairman Ross Munro’s motion to approve the subdivision plan passed with Commissioners Tom White and Randy Krainiak joining him in voting “yes.” Commissioners Clayton Riggs and Tiffney White cast the two “no” votes.
The commissioners’ vote in favor of the plan followed a similar 3-2 vote by the Camden Planning Board that recommended denial of the project’s preliminary plan.
The vote also came after commissioners had tabled the matter at two previous meetings.
Answering a question from commissioners about the reasons for the planning board’s recommendation, Planning and Community Development Director Amber Curling said the planning board took into consideration comments from the county’s Technical Review Committee.
A report on the committee’s process noted that multiple county agencies and groups — the South Mills Water Association, Camden County Schools transportation director, superintendent of schools, South Mills Volunteer Fire Department, and Camden County Sheriff’s Office — had recommended the project be denied approval.
Sheriff Kevin Jones expressed concern about being able to provide adequate protection to Keeter Barn Landing with his office’s existing resources.
Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said he was concerned about the housing development’s impact on school capacity and infrastructure.
The fire department expressed concerns about resources and impact on a helicopter landing pad located adjacent to the fire station. Curling told the commissioners Monday that the landing pad concerns had been resolved.
The planning board’s deference to the Technical Review Committee’s review of the project was in line with a recommendation presented by South Mills Fire Chief Tommy Banks at Monday’s meeting.
Banks, who was on the meeting agenda to give an update about the fire department, told commissioners he thinks more weight needs to be given to concerns expressed by members of the Technical Review Committee.
Banks also suggested that county commissioners revisit minimum lot size requirements in the county’s Unified Development Ordinance. Volunteer fire departments can handle development but are not well-prepared to respond to high-density development, he said.
Banks also expressed concern about the tenor of anti-development rhetoric that he sometimes hears. While development has to be managed and can pose challenges for county services, it also brings people into the community who make positive contributions such as becoming volunteer firefighters, he said.
Among Banks’ other recommendations were for Camden to move toward offering 24-hour emergency medical services and a unified, countywide water system.